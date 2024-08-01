Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek Share Insights on Erik Per Sullivan’s New Life

Frankie Muniz, who is now 38 years old, recently shared insights on the whereabouts and current life of his former Malcolm in the Middle co-star, Erik Per Sullivan. Despite having played a memorable role as Dewey, Erik’s post-acting life remains somewhat of an enigma.
Frankie Muniz Reflects on Erik Per Sullivan
To be honest, I don’t know what he’s up to. Frankie admitted. He continued by stating,
I hate to say that because I’ve talked to him a few times since the show ended.
Muniz‘s recollections hint at a more private path pursued by Erik: “So I got to talk to them, and he’s been all over doing a lot of different things. But one thing I know, some actors or some people just got to do it when they were a kid and then they wanted to experience other things and kind of live a more normal life out of the spotlight.”
Jane Kaczmarek Shares Her Thoughts
Jane Kaczmarek, who portrayed Lois, also offered rare updates on Erik: “He did Malcolm for seven years; he started at seven, he ended at 14. He wasn’t interested in acting, at all.” She further mentioned his academic pursuit: “He goes to school at a very prestigious American university that he’s asked us all to be quiet about and he loves Charles Dickens. He’s doing graduate work in Victorian literature.”
A Diversified Set of Interests
Away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Erik has cultivated interests in various fields beyond acting. Not much is public about him, but according to sources close to him, he enjoys listening to Blues And Jazz and is a fan of films like The Boondock Saints, Die Hard, and Lethal Weapon.
A New Path Outside Hollywood
Sullivan‘s credits from his past acting career include roles in popular films like Christmas With The Kranks and Armageddon. Yet, post-Malcolm In The Middle, he chose a path less illuminated by spotlights.
The Mystery Instagram Account
Fans have discovered an Instagram account under his name sharing nostalgic moments from his days on the show. A recent post with Erik depicted as Dewey has kept the curiosity alive among fans. Though yet unverified, this account hints at memories fondly cherished by many.
