Fox Lights Up Brolin’s Top 10 Films

Welcome to a celebration of Josh Brolin’s top 10 films produced by Fox, where we delve into the roles that have illuminated his career. From the gritty plains of the Western genre to the high stakes of Wall Street, Brolin’s versatility as an actor shines through. Let’s embark on a journey through these films, exploring each for its unique contribution to both his career and the cinematic world.
1. Deadpool 2
Starting our list is ‘Deadpool 2’, where Brolin’s portrayal of Cable brought a new level of depth to the comic book character. Rob Liefeld, Deadpool’s creator, has expressed that
Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later. He is itching to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. The film was not only a box office success but also showcased Brolin’s ability to embody a complex antihero.
2. No Country for Old Men
In the Coen Brothers’ masterpiece ‘No Country for Old Men’, Brolin’s Llewelyn Moss stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and makes a fateful decision that alters his life. His performance is pivotal, although as one critic noted,
The fact that Llewelyn Moss dies off-screen by an unknown party, I think, signifies to the audience that he isn’t actually the protagonist of the film and his story is far less important than we first thought. This role firmly established Brolin as a force in dramatic cinema.
3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
As Matt Graver in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’, Brolin returned with a performance that was both riveting and chilling. Critics have highlighted his portrayal alongside Benicio del Toro as highly intelligent, impeccably trained fighters, emphasizing their capacity for cruelty in a callous world. This sequel cemented Brolin’s reputation for tackling morally ambiguous characters with finesse.
4. Everest
In the harrowing tale of survival ‘Everest’, Brolin played Beck Weathers, a climber caught in one of the worst disasters on Mount Everest. The film’s director remarked on the authentic experience they sought for actors, stating,
But I wanted to take the cast through it, have them get the real feeling so, even though we’ll have to shoot some in a studio or whatever, we can always draw from that experience and understand what it is to be out there in the elements. This role showcased Brolin’s commitment to physically demanding performances.
5. American Gangster
Brolin’s role as Detective Trupo in ‘American Gangster’ presented him as part of an intricate narrative depicting crime in 1970s America. His performance added layers to a film lauded for its sweeping storytelling and complex characters. As one review put it,
It is a tribute to the complexity and drama of Zaillian’s character-driven script and to Scott’s commanding grasp of large-scale visuals and sweeping storytelling that the truth is puny and uninvolving compared with the bravura moviemaking webs these men can weave….
6. True Grit
The Western drama ‘True Grit’ saw Brolin alongside an ensemble cast that brought new life to a classic genre. His role contributed to the film’s critical acclaim and served as another testament to his ability to adapt across various cinematic landscapes.
7. Milk
In ‘Milk’, Brolin portrayed Dan White, whose complex relationship with Harvey Milk was central to this powerful narrative about gay rights activism. Critics praised his performance, describing it as one that
Brolin eerily electrifies the screen once more as newly elected supervisor Dan White. This role further diversified his portfolio and demonstrated his skillful handling of sensitive historical figures.
8. Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
Brolin took on financial themes with gusto in ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’, portraying Bretton James, an icy technocrat who embodies corporate greed. His performance was integral to a narrative that pondered whether money indeed poisons everything.
9. Men in Black 3
In ‘Men in Black 3’, Brolin delighted audiences with his spot-on portrayal of a young Agent K. Critics noted his ability to channel Tommy Lee Jones’ mannerisms, though some felt that this novelty could not fully compensate for other areas where the script fell short.
10. Oldboy
Rounding out our list is Spike Lee’s remake of ‘Oldboy’, where Brolin tackled a demanding role that required physical transformation and emotional depth. His dedication was evident throughout this intense revenge saga.
