Former Yankees Star Still Earning from Seinfeld Cameo

by
Paul O’Neill, former New York Yankees right fielder and current YES Network analyst, might have been unfamiliar with Seinfeld when he first set foot on its set, but his brief cameo in the iconic show’s Season 7 episode ‘The Wink’ has left a lasting impression—and paycheck. O’Neill’s encounter with the sitcom world continues to reward him every time the episode airs.

A Classic TV Moment

In ‘The Wink‘, O’Neill is humorously cornered by Kramer, played by Michael Richards, who needs him to hit two home runs to reclaim a birthday card belonging to George Costanza’s boss, George Steinbrenner. Reflecting on this memorable scene, O’Neill shared his genuine excitement saying, I loved every minute of it, every scene I was in.

Kramer’s hilariously unrealistic promise to Bobby, a hospitalized fan, sets off a chain of comic events. When asked about this unusual request, O’Neill famously quipped, I’m not calling Babe Ruth a liar, but he wasn’t stupid enough to promise two.

A Fond Memory Turned Income

During a recent YES broadcast, fellow commentator David Cone brought up the topic of residuals from that stint. Cone humorously inquired if those checks were still coming in. Paul candidly responded with,Yeah, you know what they are? They’re like 57 bucks. It’s not big-time. It’s a good reminder, though, that you were on the show. It’s kinda cool.

The Power of Residuals

Residuals are a common form of income for actors whenever their work is rerun on TV or sold to streaming services. Synonymous with Hollywood trade lingo like ‘profit participation,’ ‘backend deals,’ and ‘royalties,’ residuals mean recurring payments that can sometimes last decades. They are often mentioned as additional compensation whenever associated content is re-aired which for shows like Seinfeld, continues to be quite frequent.

Impact Beyond the Field

The charm and distinctive style of Seinfeld have solidified its place as a pivotal show in television history. Renowned for its ability to weave guest stars into its fabric seamlessly—whether it was athletes like Paul O’Neill or Derek Jeter—the NBC hit series has elevated many profiles over time.

Seinfeld’s unique storytelling approach mirrored the quirks and humor inherent in life itself, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. The legacy of Seinfeld‘s best episodes remains an evergreen joy for both new and repeat viewers.

Iconic Cameos and Lasting Legacy

The presence of Yankees legends on the show—such as Danny Tartabull and Bernie Williams—underscored how indelible pop culture moments can spring from seemingly simple script ideas. Elaborating on his experience again recently, O’Neill remarked,Now, that was an experience, getting to appear in Seinfeld; amazing cast and crew.

A Show About Nothing But Everything

The sitcom captured numerous slices of life ranging from romantic entanglements to humor-laden scenarios depicted through everyday experiences enriched by guest stars adding their unique spins. No matter how many years pass since it first aired in the ’90s’, the indelible mark of Seinfeld persists through its influence on subsequent television narratives and its continued resonance with audiences new and old.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

