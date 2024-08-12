Former Bankers Bring Authenticity to HBO’s Industry

Watch enough of Industry, HBO’s absorbing financial drama, and you might feel disoriented. The heavy use of financial jargon can make it feel like watching a foreign movie without subtitles. The trading floor’s intense atmosphere adds to this feeling, with scenes that scatter between early mornings and late nights.
The main characters are new hires at Pierpoint, an investment bank’s London branch. Harper (Myha’la Herrold) is ambitious but her credentials are dubious. Robert (Harry Lawtey) is a working-class Londoner thrust into an elite world.
Yasmin’s Complex Journey
Yasmin (Marisa Abela) benefits from nepotism but struggles with the job. She leverages her relationship with Robert for power, highlighting her vulnerability and ambitions.
Their drive for wealth means compromising both ethics and well-being. A manager acknowledges a newbie hasn’t left the office for days and tells them to take a break, not for their health, but for optics. Predictably, the character is found dead by the episode’s end.
Creators’ Personal Experience
Industry is gripping because its creators, Konrad Kay and Mickey Down, have lived it. Having worked in investment banking, they channel their experiences through the show.
The show debuted as a cathartic outlet, but has become a nuanced take on financial worlds. As Kay puts it,
I think we’re only just beginning to hit our stride (The Guardian).
A Turning Point Awaits
Season three shows progression in storytelling and character development. Like Succession, the series grows more confident with time. This season begins with an IPO at Pierpoint for Henry Muck’s green energy startup, Lumi.
A Mark of Character Highlight
In this season, Harper partners with FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig. Yasmin emerges vividly as she navigates scandal after losing her trust fund due to her father’s disappearance. The encounter between Yasmin and Henry Mucks’ uncle illustrates the show’s layers—
You must be getting lots of dick pics. I actually accrued quite a passionate gay following, she notes.
The Mental Toll
Robert questions his luck in a scene that underscores his burnt-out state: Am I cursed?. The sentiment captures not just his psyche but also the broader theme as characters wrestle with the industry’s harsh realities.
The former bankers behind Industry tapped into unsettling truths of high finance to create one of HBO’s hidden gems.
