Former Bachelor Contestant Hailey Merkt Passes Away at 31 After Cancer Battle

The former Bachelor contestant Hailey Merkt has passed away at the age of 31 after bravely battling cancer. On Tuesday, July 26, her Instagram page was updated with its first post in over two months, revealing her death following months of treatments for leukemia.
Merkt appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelor, competing for Nick Viall’s affection. The official announcement began with,
It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. It highlighted her journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness.
A Courageous Journey
The statement added that Merkt’s determination surpassed every timeline given by the doctors, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones.
Touching Tributes by Fellow Contestants
Following the announcement, several past contestants from The Bachelor paid tribute to Hailey on social media. Dominique Alexis shared her grief on Instagram, stating,
My heart is broken but we have another beautiful angel looking over us.
Raven Gates also remembered Hailey fondly: “I’m heartbroken to hear about Hailey’s passing. She was more than just a TV personality.” Danielle Maltby further expressed her condolences: “I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places. Forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world.”
An Unmatched Zest for Life
The statement on Merkt’s Instagram further described her: “She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment,” adding that she embraced life with an unmatched zest. Her beautiful spirit touched countless lives.
A Lasting Impact
The statement concluded by acknowledging the love of her supporters: “Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts.” It offered words of sympathy to her fans while encouraging continuous support through an ongoing GoFundMe campaign for those who still wish to donate.
A Difficult Battle
A report from Christopher Bennett shared more details about Hailey’s cancer battle. Although a bone marrow transplant seemed initially successful, she tragically received news that leukemia cells had returned swiftly afterwards. Bennett recollects Hailey’s reaction:
I don’t care about myself anymore, but I can’t bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love.
A Motivating Spirit
Bennett called her a beautiful soul, praising her clarity, independence, and grace throughout her final days. He noted another touching act—her brother Kyle donated stem cells allowing Hailey some incredibly valuable extra time.
A Legacy of Love and Strength
The farewell note poignantly described the world without Hailey as “unacceptable,” while expressing that she will be held close forever in their hearts. Despite the adversities faced, Merkt’s later Instagram posts reflected hopeful moments shared publicly even through stark realities of treatment.
