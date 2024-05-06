Focus Features Unveils New Poster for The Bikeriders

Home
A Fresh Glimpse into The Bikeriders

Focus Features has recently unveiled a stimulating new poster for their upcoming film, The Bikeriders, set to hit theaters on June 21, 2024. This release follows an enthusiastic reception at various film festivals and builds upon the buzz already generated by its intriguing trailers and exceptional cast.

What’s The Story

The Bikeriders explores the tumultuous rise of a Midwestern biking gang, encapsulated through the lives of key members like Kathy (Jodie Comer), her husband Benny (Austin Butler), and the gang leader Johnny (Tom Hardy). Evolving from a community for outsiders, the club progresses into something far more grim, compelling its members to reconsider their alliances.

A Stellar Cast Drives The Film

The vibrant ensemble includes Austin Butler as Benny, who navigates his dual ties to his wife and the increasingly formidable gang. Tom Hardy portrays Johnny, who declares in a reflective moment, I’ve been thinking, I can’t run this club forever, hinting at the internal conflicts within the gang. Jodie Comer’s Kathy finds herself in the heart of her husband’s loyalties and his life in the gang.

Reflecting on Cultures and Influences

The storyline of The Bikeriders is inspired by Danny Lyon’s iconic 1967 photo book which delves into the subculture of 1960s motorcycle gangs. Jeff Nichols’ direction brings the visceral, gritty reality of biker gangs to cinema screens, emphasizing themes of brotherhood, identity, and survival within renegade subcultures.

Focused marketing efforts for The Bikeriders include high-impact visuals like the new poster and strategically released previews that accentuate the film’s raw aesthetic and strong narrative.

