Greg Berlanti’s romantic comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon is set for release in the summer of 2024 as one of the year’s most anticipated rom-coms. Fly Me to the Moon stars two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Although famous for his works with the DC Comics-based TV shows, Fly Me to the Moon is Greg Berlanti’s third directed feature rom-com movie.
Although Fly Me to the Moon will be the first time Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum share screens in their careers, it isn’t the first time they have appeared in the same movie. They appeared in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s 2013 directorial debut, Don Jon, and the Coen Brothers’ 2016 Hail, Caesar! Here’s everything to know about the upcoming rom-com Fly Me to the Moon.
What Is Fly Me to the Moon About?
Set in the 1960s, Fly Me to the Moon centers around the Space Race between the Soviet Union and the United States. At the backdrop of it all is the budding romance between NASA employee Cole Davis and marketing specialist Kelly Jones. After a chance meeting at a diner and the start of an attraction, Davis and Jones have to work together on the historic moon landing program. Cole Davis is the director of the moon landing program and is well committed to putting a man on the moon safely before the Russians.
However, with several mishaps along the way, a backup measure is commissioned to ensure the United States isn’t a laughing stock should the mission fail. On top of having a fear of failure, the moon landing mission is generally unpopular with the public, considering the billions of dollars being pumped into it just to win a race against the Soviet Union. Top executives hire marketing genius Kelly Jones to help make the mission attractive and a public spectacular. She’s also commissioned to create a fake moon landing in case the original mission fails.
Against his better judgment, Cole Davis is forced to watch his efforts and that of his colleagues being ridiculed by paid actors who impersonate them in interviews. Undoubtedly, Fly Me to the Moon will give credence to conspiracy theorists who believed the moon landing was a hoax. However, it’s a perfect blend of comedy and drama, although it leans further into the rom-com genre than it does with drama. Unsurprisingly, the movie has a Stanley Kubrick joke about which director should have been hired on a project about a fake moon landing.
Who Stars In Fly Me to the Moon?
Although a rom-com, Fly Me to the Moon is packed with a star-studded, eclectic cast. Scarlett Johansson leads the cast as Kelly Jones, the hired marketing specialist. Scarlett Johansson is famous for portraying the Marvel Comics superhero character Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. Johansson’s recent project was in the 2023 Asteroid City and North Star. Channing Tatum plays the male lead as NASA’s moon landing mission director, Cole Davis. Fellow MCU star Chris Evans was reportedly originally cast as Davis but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.
Channing Tatum’s last major feature film projects were the 2022 The Lost City and the 2023 Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Cast in supporting roles are actor-comedian Jim Rash, who’ll play the fake moon-landing video director, Lance Vespertine, Woody Harrelson (as Moe Berkus), Ray Romano (as NASA employee Henry Smalls), and Joe Chrest (as Senator Vanning). Others with known roles include Christian Clemenson (as Press Agent Walter), Peter Jacobson (as Chuck Meadows), Bill Barrett (as Cole Davis impersonator), Art Newkirk (as General Alexei Leonov), Todd Allen Durkin (as Phil Hunley), and Alex Veadov (as a Russian scientist).
When Will Fly Me to the Moon Be Released?
Fly Me to the Moon is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 12, 2024. Through Sony Pictures Releasing, Columbia Pictures has the distribution rights for its theatrical releases in the United States and Canada. Apple TV+ audiences are also in luck, as the movie will also be released on the platform at a later date.
Fly Me to the Moon Production Crew
Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn developed the Fly Me to the Moon story and joined Rose Gilroy in co-writing the movie’s screenplay. Scarlett Johansson is also credited as a producer, and Daniel Pemberton is the movie’s music composer. Pemberton is known for composing the film score for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and its 2023 sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Fly Me to the Moon was produced on a $100 million budget and was first announced in March 2022. The movie was initially titled Project Artemis, with Scarlett Johansson attached from the onset. The movie used a casting call to get extras to play the FBI agents and NASA employees. Filming began on October 27, 2022. If you’ll be watching Fly Me to the Moon, also check out these 5 movies gearing up to be 2024’s biggest summer blockbusters.