Here Are the Best Uses of Fleetwood Mac Songs in Movies or TV Shows

2 mins ago

Fleetwood Mac Songs Movies TV

Fleetwood Mac has had many songs appear in movies and TV, and it easy to see why. The band, one of the most famous British-American bands of all time, was founded in the late 1960s, and has since gone on to become an iconic force in the music industry. Sadly, however, member Christine McVie passed away in November 2022. They’ve sold roughly 100 million records worldwide and are still active today, which is saying a lot about an older band that was popular when a lot of us were either very young or not yet born.

As of today, they’ve contributed a tremendous amount to pop culture and continue to do so as older fans and newer fans come together to enjoy their music and the delightful feelings it gives them, through many different films and TV shows, where Fleetwood Mac has been featured in. Chances are this band will be one of the many to be remembered for generations to come.

Here are a few of their hits that have been big with current pop culture through movies and their clever incorporations into scenes.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2- “The Chain”

Ever since the first film of Guardians of the Galaxy was released, viewers got acquainted with the fact that the soundtrack choice in music stems largely from Quill’s chosen repertoire and his love for older music from his childhood. Some might think that this has hampered the film just a bit but honestly, it’s made it much better. The more meaningful sounds and lyrics of the older songs definitely give Guardians an edge that a lot of films don’t have. Moreover, the usual comedic relief is supported by a more profound sound, that contradicts or emphasizes a scene.

 

3. South Park – “Landslide”

Despite its simplistic animation and complicated storylines, South Park is known for employing decent music now and then. It might not be the most respected adult cartoon but it’s definitely one of the most popular cartoons. It stands to reason that many bands allow their music to be played on the show simply because it leads to heightened exposure of the music thanks to their large fan base.

2. Black Mass -Warm Ways

Black Mass is the story of James “Whitey” Bulger, a notorious gangster from Boston that created a reign of terror that lasted for a fair amount of time. While the movie took certain liberties a lot of people said that Johnny Depp excelled in depicting the infamous thug. The real Bulger apparently wasn’t too impressed, however, given all that’s been said about him it’s not too surprising. The movie included the Fleetwood Mac’s song Warm Ways much to the delight of their fans.

 

1. American Horror Story: Coven – “Seven Wonders”

It was mainly Stevie Nicks, who showed up on American Horror Story: Coven, but the song, “Seven Wonders”, which was played in the episode of Nick’s appearance, was part of Fleetwood Mac’s long list of hits as well. The track helped to set the backdrop for the final two episodes of Coven as the young witches finally could look forward to the tests that would enable them to decide who the next Supreme would be. Thankfully, it wasn’t Madison. While this list is not exhaustive, it certainly includes some of the most memorable used of Fleetwood Mac songs in Movies and TV.

