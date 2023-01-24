Five Things You Didn’t Know About Milly Alcock in House of the Dragon

Landing your dream job on a show like House of Dragon is a risk. You get to play the character, but for how long? The prequel to Game of Thrones is moving quickly, covering years at a time in a matter of episodes in an effort to tell a concise, clear story. Now actresses such as Milly Alcock and Emily Carey are being recast, and they’ve only held on to their roles for a few episodes. Why was Milly Alcock replaced? Here are a few things about Milly Alcock that you didn’t know before and didn’t know you needed to know until now.
Why Was Milly Alcock Recast?
House of Dragon is only in its first season, after all. To be completely fair, the show is only halfway through its first season. It seems sudden and strange to recast the important role of Rhaenyra Targaryen so soon. Not for this show; it doesn’t. Even halfway through the first season, we’ve seen the timeline jump years ahead. Not one or two years, either. The show has taken these characters from being young and fresh and living their earliest memories into adulthood decades later. Why was Milly Alcock recast? Because she’s too young for the character now.
The decade the show has jumped already may not be a huge deal, but the fact of the matter is that Milly Alcock cannot continue this role as the character will jump ahead even further. The timeline changes almost every episode in this story, which means she’s too young.
Who Will Take Over Milly Alcock’s Role?
If you are a fan of the show, you know this already. However, we understand many people prefer to do things like binge the entire season at once. This means they haven’t started yet. Now that Alcock is out, it’s time for actress Emma D’Arcy to take over. She’s the new Rhaenyra Targaryen.
Milly Alcock Knew In Advance She’d Be Recast
For Milly Alcock, this is not a shocking revelation. She knew going into this show that her role would take her through only six episodes, and then she’d be replaced by another woman taking over. She wasn’t surprised or blindsided by this for those who were worried she was. She was made aware of this when she signed the contract to participate in the show. From day one, she knew her actions would take her through only six episodes and that she would need to really bring her best if she wanted to leave an impact. She did both.
Milly Alcock Was Accused of Being Drunk at the Golden Globes in 2023
Was she drunk? Those watching her on stage thought she appeared drunk when she was on the stage, accepting awards for the show she was in for a moment. It wasn’t that her behavior was bad, but she was noticeably giggling and pointing, and she didn’t try to hide it. When her fans began speculating about her suspected drunken behavior online, she didn’t deny it. In fact, she reportedly commented nothing more than “Ummmm….” Because of this, her fans feel she’s confirming she was definitely feeling good after some cocktails before hitting the stage.
Alcock Is Done with Fantasy Roles
She surprised her fans back in November with a startling declaration. She’s done with fantasy roles. She did this, she played the character for six episodes, and she loved it. The actress called this role life-changing – and it is. There is nothing quite like taking on a role in a show that you know is going to be a massive hit before it ever airs. Being the prequel to Game of Thrones essentially guaranteed that fans would pay attention, and they certainly did. She took this role, she made it her own, and she is now done with the genre. Well, she says she’s done. She’s only 22, so we assume she has plenty of opportunity to change her mind in the future, and many people do.
“I’m not doing any fantasy roles. I don’t want to do anything like that. I have done it and I don’t need to do it again and I am just kind of waiting for the right project and I am not in a rush to jump on something,” she said of her future roles. Alcock also went on to discuss the fact that she’s not interested in acting just to act. Her goal is to only take on roles that leave her feeling both passionate and proud of her work. That’s a bold declaration for an actress, but it’s one that we think is quite admirable.
