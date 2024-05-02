Five Potential LEGO Star Wars Sets Featuring the Rumored Nien Nunb

Introduction to Possible Inclusions
With Nien Nunb’s rumored entrance into the LEGO universe, fans are keenly anticipating which new sets might feature this beloved Sullustan. Given his key roles in pivotal Star Wars battles and as a recurring character, several new sets seem primed for his inclusion.
Possible New Millennium Falcon Release
The first and perhaps most obvious option for Nien Nunb is a new Millennium Falcon set. As Lando Calrissian’s co-pilot in Return of The Jedi, it seems natural to pair him here. There’s talk of retiring current versions and introducing fresh designs around 2024 or 2025, making it prime time for Nien’s appearance.
Star Wars 25th Celebration Set
In October 2024, the Star Wars 25th Celebration set is due to be released. Little is known about its specifics, but it might focus on figures active during the original trilogy. This context could provide a fitting backdrop for Nien Nunb’s debut in minifigure form.
New Resistance X-wing from Sequel Trilogy
A new Resistance X-wing, mirroring those found in The Force Awakens, may also be a plausible set to introduce a pilot version of Nien Nunb.
Rumored Young Leia Set
The mysterious 75392 set, speculated to be related to the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, might also lend itself to an appearance by Nien Nunb. Though speculation abounds, this set being linked to significant moments in Star Wars lore provides fertile ground for his inclusion.
A Random Rebel Alliance Starfighter
The final potential avenue for Nien includes his appearance as part of a Rebel Alliance starfighter ensemble set. Given LEGO’s history of including diverse characters heuristically connected through themes rather than direct storylines, this is both plausible and exciting.
The LEGO world continues to expand, not just with each new set but with the fascinating narratives behind their creation.
The designers have brought the Star Wars universe to life with these LEGO sets, allowing fans of all ages to immerse themselves in the galaxy far, far away. Nien Nunb’s emergence as a minifigure would not only enrich this tradition but also excite loyal followers looking forward to reenacting scenes featuring their favorite pilot.