First Trailer Released for Jason Reitman’s Thriller-Comedy on SNL’s Inaugural Night

The first glimpse of Jason Reitman’s latest film, Saturday Night, is anything but a typical comedy. Though centered around the pioneering figures who transformed humor, the film is thick with suspense rather than just laughs. The narrative unfolds in real time over 90 minutes, capturing the frenzied hours leading to the historic debut of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975, at 30 Rockefeller Center.
An Unusual Thriller-Comedy
This movie is like a shuttle launch… Will they break orbit?, Reitman remarks, perfectly encapsulating the tense build-up to SNL’s first-ever broadcast. With egos clashing and pressure building, viewers are kept on edge despite knowing that the show will ultimately succeed nearly 50 years later.
Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels
At the center of this chaotic prelude is young producer Lorne Michaels, portrayed by Gabriel LaBelle. LaBelle, 21 during filming, portrayed Michaels—nine years older during SNL’s inception. Director Reitman emphasized:
We meet Lorne as he’s still forming. He is a genius with a vision beyond his years.
Dan Aykroyd, played by Dylan O’Brien, also reflects on the excellence of today’s SNL crew:
I think the writing is spectacular… And there’s a great new cast…
An Ensemble Cast in Turmoil
The film also features Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase and reveals the struggles faced by SNL’s original ensemble cast. Matt Wood plays John Belushi while Ella Hunt takes on Gilda Radner. The film examines how each actor found their identity on the show amid the chaos.
The behind-the-scenes turmoil extends to NBC executives too. Willem Dafoe portrays David Tebet, deliberating if SNL should air live. Billy Crystal’s near-miss with fame is also depicted—Nicholas Podany plays him as he faces the harsh reality of being cut from the premiere just before it airs.
A Study in Comedy’s Mechanics
Reitman has long been fascinated by comedy’s inner workings, a passion likely influenced by his father, Ivan Reitman. Known best for films like Juno and Up in the Air, Jason Reitman has now crafted a rich homage to those early days of SNL.
This fascination shines through in every element of Saturday Night. As Reitman shares:
Anyone who is a self-described comedy nerd… you’re interested in the weird chemistry of what makes something funny.
