First Trailer Released for Jason Reitman’s Thriller-Comedy on SNL’s Inaugural Night

by

The first glimpse of Jason Reitman’s latest film, Saturday Night, is anything but a typical comedy. Though centered around the pioneering figures who transformed humor, the film is thick with suspense rather than just laughs. The narrative unfolds in real time over 90 minutes, capturing the frenzied hours leading to the historic debut of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975, at 30 Rockefeller Center.

First Trailer Released for Jason Reitman&#8217;s Thriller-Comedy on SNL&#8217;s Inaugural Night

An Unusual Thriller-Comedy

This movie is like a shuttle launch… Will they break orbit?, Reitman remarks, perfectly encapsulating the tense build-up to SNL’s first-ever broadcast. With egos clashing and pressure building, viewers are kept on edge despite knowing that the show will ultimately succeed nearly 50 years later.

First Trailer Released for Jason Reitman&#8217;s Thriller-Comedy on SNL&#8217;s Inaugural Night

Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels

At the center of this chaotic prelude is young producer Lorne Michaels, portrayed by Gabriel LaBelle. LaBelle, 21 during filming, portrayed Michaels—nine years older during SNL’s inception. Director Reitman emphasized: We meet Lorne as he’s still forming. He is a genius with a vision beyond his years.

First Trailer Released for Jason Reitman&#8217;s Thriller-Comedy on SNL&#8217;s Inaugural Night

Dan Aykroyd, played by Dylan O’Brien, also reflects on the excellence of today’s SNL crew: I think the writing is spectacular… And there’s a great new cast…

First Trailer Released for Jason Reitman&#8217;s Thriller-Comedy on SNL&#8217;s Inaugural Night

An Ensemble Cast in Turmoil

The film also features Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase and reveals the struggles faced by SNL’s original ensemble cast. Matt Wood plays John Belushi while Ella Hunt takes on Gilda Radner. The film examines how each actor found their identity on the show amid the chaos.

First Trailer Released for Jason Reitman&#8217;s Thriller-Comedy on SNL&#8217;s Inaugural NightFirst Trailer Released for Jason Reitman&#8217;s Thriller-Comedy on SNL&#8217;s Inaugural Night

The behind-the-scenes turmoil extends to NBC executives too. Willem Dafoe portrays David Tebet, deliberating if SNL should air live. Billy Crystal’s near-miss with fame is also depicted—Nicholas Podany plays him as he faces the harsh reality of being cut from the premiere just before it airs.

A Study in Comedy’s Mechanics

Reitman has long been fascinated by comedy’s inner workings, a passion likely influenced by his father, Ivan Reitman. Known best for films like Juno and Up in the Air, Jason Reitman has now crafted a rich homage to those early days of SNL.

This fascination shines through in every element of Saturday Night. As Reitman shares: Anyone who is a self-described comedy nerd… you’re interested in the weird chemistry of what makes something funny.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lady Shiva vs. X-23: Who Wins?
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2022
Key Moments and Surprising Reveals in The Acolyte Finale
3 min read
Jul, 18, 2024
Saoirse Ronan Faces Addiction and Redemption in The Outrun Trailer
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2024
Colin Woodell
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Colin Woodell
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2019
‘Saltburn’ Ending & Its Thought-Provoking Themes
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amber Bowles
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.