First Trailer for Saturday Night Captures the Tension Behind SNL’s Premiere

The highly anticipated trailer for Jason Reitman’s new film Saturday Night has landed, revealing a whirlwind glimpse into the nerve-wracking 90 minutes before the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Reitman, alongside screenwriter Gil Kenan, crafted this biopic to showcase the chaotic and thrilling lead-up to the show’s historic premiere on October 11, 1975.
A look behind the curtains
Director Jason Reitman delves deep into the origins of SNL’s magic, highlighting its creator Lorne Michaels and original cast members. The film captures those frantic moments in real-time, offering more tension than typical laughs. As Reitman described it:
This is a thriller-comedy, if you can call that a genre.
Gabriel LaBelle steps into Lorne Michaels’s shoes
The spotlight shines on Gabriel LaBelle, who stars as Michaels. LaBelle is known for his breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. Describing young Lorne’s struggles, LaBelle noted:
Everyone sees him as this fearless leader, but it took time for him to grow steady.
A star-studded ensemble cast
The film involves an impressive ensemble: Lamorne Morris as Garret Morris, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, and Matt Wood as John Belushi. The trailer highlights the initial confusion and drama with these soon-to-be-icons struggling under immense pressure.
Race against time before going live
The essence of the film is unveiled through chaotic scenes that highlight both Michaels’ consistent attempts at bringing the show together and conflicts. In one pivotal scene, Dan Aykroyd (O’Brien) restrains an enraged John Belushi (Wood), representing the friction within this iconic ensemble.
The legacy of SNL’s initial crew
This biopic doesn’t just center on Lorne Michaels but also dives into the stories of his collaborators. Ella Hunt portrays Gilda Radner, while Kim Matula plays Jane Curtin. Each actor faces their own personal battle to find their place within this groundbreaking new format.
The ticking-clock narrative
The 90-minute countdown truly encapsulates the pressure cooker environment at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Through this ticking-clock narrative approach, Reitman succeeds in highlighting NBC’s leap of faith with SNL amid uncertainties about whether it would revolutionize television or collapse under its ambition.
