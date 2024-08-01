First Look at The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer

Get ready, Tolkien fans! The sophomore season of the prequel series is arriving on Prime Video in August 2024. During their San Diego Comic-Con panel, Amazon Prime Video impressed audiences by releasing the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.
Sauron’s New Disguise
Among the exciting reveals, the first-look trailer unveils a chilling new disguise for Sauron as he takes on his Annatar form. As fans may recall from the finale of Season 1, Sauron has returned, but now cast out by Galadriel, he finds himself without army or ally. Galadriel‘s move forces the rising Dark Lord to rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power.
Season Two Plot Highlights
New and Returning Faces
The ensemble cast features notable names such as Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark (as Galadriel), Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh.
Glorfindel Joins The Fray
Glorfindel, renowned for his bravery and wisdom in Tolkien’s lore, will make an appearance at some point during the show’s five-season run. Glorfindel’s presence adds weight to The Lord of The Rings:
