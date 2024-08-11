First Look at Snow White Live-Action With Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot

Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White won’t be out until March next year but has been generating attention. Social media has been buzzing with resurfaced clips of Rachel Zegler discussing the new direction for the Snow White story, hinting at what audiences can expect in 2024. The release date moves to March 21, 2025.
This highly anticipated reimagining stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, joining forces for a dynamic on-screen clash that promises to redefine these iconic characters. Director Marc Webb, known for his work on (500) Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, takes the helm for this ambitious project.
Zegler, who has been making waves with her strong vocal abilities and charisma, spoke about portraying Snow White as a leader with her own voice. In her words, this modern take on the classic tale will emphasize Snow White’s journey in finding her own identity and path.
A notable aspect of this adaptation is how it handles the beloved ensemble of characters. While no specific details about each of the seven dwarfs have been released, their presence is confirmed in the film. The Daily Mail even published unofficial pictures of these characters, stirring excitement among fans.
In addressing criticisms regarding the movie’s casting choices, including Peter Dinklage’s remarks, Marc Webb defended the direction, lending his voice to ongoing dialogues about representation and modern adaptations.
Finally, this adaptation is not only a reinterpretation but also an evolution of Disney’s storytelling tradition. With creative contributions from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are writing all-new original songs for the movie, fans can expect a blend of nostalgia and innovation.
