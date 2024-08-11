First Look at Percy Jackson Season 2 Filming and Character Updates

The much-anticipated second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has now gone on floors, thrilling fans eager for more adventures from their beloved characters. Following a successful first season, which premiered in December 2023, this new season promises to delve deeper into the world of Greek mythology, brilliantly brought to life by Rick Riordan’s acclaimed book series.
Exciting Filming Updates
Filming for Season 2 began in early August 2024, ahead of the expected Fall timeline. The production team has actively shared updates on social media, giving fans an insider view of behind-the-scenes action.
On July 31, 2024, director and executive producer James Bobin posted a film slate on Instagram marked “ANNABETH NYC.” This suggests a potential flashback involving Leah Sava Jeffries’ character Annabeth Chase, which could add depth to her storyline.
The next day, co-executive producer Becky Riordan shared a concept art image of Camp Half-Blood’s Big House on X (formerly Twitter), stating,
From in the producers tent, I am looking at the side of a set on the outer bare wall plywood side. Inside, they are filming the opening scene of Season 2, and it is perfect.
This insight confirms that the production team is committed to an authentic representation of the beloved camp setting. Cinematographer Jules O’Loughlin contributed to the excitement on August 2 by posting another film slate on Instagram marked “1.4,” indicating work on the fourth scene of Episode 1. His caption
Let’s go!! reflects the team’s eagerness to dive into the new season.
What We Know About Release Dates and Adaptation
The second season will adapt The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s series. Although no specific release date has been announced yet, fans can still enjoy Season 1, currently streaming.
If Season 2 follows a filming schedule similar to Season 1—taking about nine months—it could wrap around April 2025 with post-production potentially pushing its release to late 2025 or early 2026.
A Comprehensive Look at Cast and Characters
The main cast returns for Season 2: Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.
Dior Goodjohn joins them as Clarisse La Rue, expanding the universe as they embark on new adventures. Her casting brings another talented actor into this rich mythology-based narrative.
With filming officially underway and continuous updates from the creative team, excitement builds for what promises to be another thrilling season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Fans can expect more incredible adventures exploring Greek mythology’s vast and compelling world.
