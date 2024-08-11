First Look at Jude Law in Star Wars Skeleton Crew Series Trailer

The much-awaited first trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew made its grand debut at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, thrilling fans with the first glimpse of Jude Law in the role of the mysterious character Jod Na Nawood. As Law took the stage, he introduced new details about the series, which promises an adventurous narrative starting on Disney+ on December 3, 2024.
The storyline of Skeleton Crew revolves around four kids who stumble upon a mysterious discovery on their home planet. This seemingly safe place turns into the starting point for their perilous journey through a strange and dangerous galaxy. Along their path, they encounter various unlikely allies and enemies, including Jude Law’s enigmatic character.
Jude Law stars alongside an ensemble cast featuring Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost. Episodes of the original live-action series are directed by notable filmmakers like Jon Watts, David Lowery, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the Daniels), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.
The show is set during the post-Return of the Jedi reconstruction era following the Empire’s demise. It shares its timeframe with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, establishing it firmly within the familiar Star Wars canon. Executive producers for the series include Christopher Ford, Jon Watts, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.
The debut of this trailer marks a significant update for fans who have been eagerly awaiting any new details about what’s being touted as a mash-up between Star Wars and The Goonies. As described in one part of the synopsis:
Finding their way home – and meeting unlikely allies and enemies – will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. It will run for eight episodes total; whether Disney+ opts for a multi-episode launch remains unclear. Either way, Skeleton Crew’s
December release – while relatively close – will likely disappoint many fans. After all, production wrapped filming back in January 2023! Why the holdup? The show’s visual effects-intensive post-production presumably accounts for part of the delay, along with Disney+’s stacked slate of Star Wars projects likely contributed as well.
