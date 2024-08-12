First Look at Jude Law as a Jedi in New Star Wars Skeleton Crew Series

At the recent D23 studio showcase, fans were thrilled by the unveiling of the first trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. This new series promises to take viewers on a captivating journey led by Jude Law, who steps into the galaxy far, far away as Jod Na Nawood.
Exploring a Dangerous Galaxy
Skeleton Crew follows the adventures of four kids who stumble upon a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet. This unexpected find propels them into a vast and perilous galaxy, crossing paths with Law’s enigmatic character.
The story is a “timeless adventure” reminiscent of classic Amblin coming-of-age films from the ’80s.
It is a timeless adventure story in the spirit of the Amblin coming-of-age stories from the ’80s like The Goonies and E.T., explained Law, noting that the kids are lost in the vastness of the galaxy in danger and striving to find their way back home.
A Stellar Cast Led by Jude Law
The series boasts an impressive cast featuring Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith. Executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, Skeleton Crew features Jon Watts at the helm for an unspecified number of episodes. He’s known for directing various popular MCU Spider-Man movies, showcasing his deft ability to work with younger actors.
The ‘Skeleton Crew’ kids cast, including Ryan Kiera Armstrong, will portray characters who make a mysterious discovery and embark on a thrilling adventure through a dangerous galaxy.
Diverse and Talented Crew
The series enlists various directors to bring it to life, including David Lowery, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. Screenwriter Christopher Ford also joins as an executive producer, ensuring that both young and older audiences will resonate with this latest Star Wars tale.
A Timeless Adventure Unveiled
The reveal at Disney’s D23 fan event allowed attendees to witness Law’s captivating presence as Jod Na Nawood. Directed by Jon Watts,
Law accompanies a ragtag crew of kids (Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong) on an adventure across the galaxy.
This new series is set to debut on Disney+ on December 3, 2024, with its first two episodes. Fans eagerly waiting can now check out the freshly launched trailer offering a glimpse into this exciting journey.
Follow Us