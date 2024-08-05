First Look at Joel’s Struggles in The Last of Us Season 2 Teaser

Max has just dropped a brand new super teaser for upcoming TV shows, new and returning!

The streaming platform’s visual tease provides first looks at series debuting later this year and in 2025. This includes familiar favorites like The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, And Just Like That…, and The Gilded Age.

Joel’s Decision Haunts Him

In the latest teaser, fans of The Last of Us get a glimpse of what’s next for Joel and Ellie. The trailer shows Joel grappling with the significant choice he made to save Ellie back in season one.

This decision has clearly left a mark on both characters, as evident from their strained expressions and interactions.

Focus Shifts to New Characters

The teaser also introduces audiences to several new faces joining the saga. These fresh introductions add layers of intrigue and potential plot twists that promise to keep viewers hooked.

Other Exciting Shows Teased

Aside from The Last Of Us, the teaser features snippets from various upcoming shows. The lineup includes:

  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • Dune: Prophecy
  • Duster

Casting Highlights

Yes, Troy Baker (who played Joel in the game) and Ashley Johnson (who played Ellie) did a phenomenal job, but the way Pascal brought his concern for Ellie out and how Ramsey reacted to everything after the cannibal ordeal was really fascinating to see.

Bella Ramsey’s performance as Ellie continues to be a standout, bringing both strength and vulnerability to the character. Moments of respite between Joel and Ellie are short-lived before they’re thrust back into the madness of their world.

