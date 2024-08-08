First Look at Disclaimer: Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in New Alfonso Cuarón Series

In case you’re wondering what has taken Alfonso Cuarón so long to make another series—his last was 2018’s Roma—he’s been absorbed in developing an Apple TV limited series titled Disclaimer starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. The anticipation peaked with the release of first-look images via Vanity Fair.
The show, written and directed by Cuaron, will premiere all seven episodes at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. This project might be one of the most anticipated releases of this fall.
Disclaimer, based on the novel by Renée Knight, stars Blanchett as journalist Catherine Ravenscroft. Her character is presented with a troubling novel that reveals obscure and disturbing details from her past.
Blanchett describes Disclaimer as being structured like seven movies meticulously crafted together:
I think ‘Disclaimer’ underscores how our very vociferous public judgments isolate us from each other…
Blanchett stars alongside Kevin Kline, who plays a reclusive author determined to torment Blanchett’s character over grievances from his past. The blend of these complex roles is likely to generate intense on-screen chemistry.
Disclaimer, directed by Cuaron, who has a winning history with films such as Gravity, Children of Men, and Y Tu Mamá También, aims to approach subjects like judgment and isolation.
Cuarón says there’s an evolutionary trait for why we fall into judgments…
The production values promise high quality. Accompanied by Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel sharing DP duties, the cinematography will be crafted meticulously.
Bruno Delbonnel considers the Alexa camera the best for his style of working…
The show is set to debut on Apple TV+ starting October 11, with new episodes releasing every Friday up until November 15. Before its streaming debut, it will have several episodes premiered at Venice for its world premiere.
