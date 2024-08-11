First Footage of The Mandalorian and Grogu Unveiled at Disney Showcase

Mando and his apprentice return just in time for the Disney Entertainment Showcase.
Date: Aug 11, 2024
Amid various Star Wars announcements at D23, including our initial looks at Andor Season 2 and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni took the stage to reveal our first glimpse of The Mandalorian & Grogu—a highly anticipated film marking Star Wars’ grand return to the big screen after a long hiatus.
Filoni’s enthusiasm was palpable as he declared,
We’re putting Star Wars back on the big screen. Even though the film has just begun shooting, both Favreau and Filoni showcased initial footage featuring Grogu in his pod, Mando in full armor, and highlighting their status as a clan of two.
The clip included several quick images: Zeb, Grogu crawling through a tunnel, and a GNK power droid against what appeared to be Hoth or a similar icy planet.
The director duo shared their excitement, with Favreau stating,
The Mandalorian is a show that everyone involved, like Filoni and myself, care deeply about. This sentiment echoes Shawna Trpcic’s passion for her costume design work on the show, describing it as a “
glorious and rewarding challenge.
This reveals yet another level of dedication being poured into each aspect of the production.
The new footage also teased a GNK power droid amidst other intriguing visuals inspired by real-world landscapes.
The event also shed light on other projects within Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate helmed by directors like Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Filoni himself. These collective efforts aim to steer Star Wars into an enthralling future on the big screen.
As we eagerly await more details and the official release set for May 2026, fans can reflect on the last appearance of Mando and Grogu during the third season of The Mandalorian in 2023—a season which left many wondering about their storylines.
