Fire Country Season 3 to Premiere with Leven Rambin as Recurring Guest Star

The buzz around Fire Country Season 3 is reaching new heights with the exciting news that Leven Rambin, known for her roles in True Detective and Grey’s Anatomy, has been cast as a recurring guest star. TVLine exclusively revealed that Rambin will play Audrey, a former fire camp inmate who displays both grit and empathy.
Audrey’s character may be exactly what Bode needs after his close call with interrupting Gabriela’s wedding to Diego. The moment caused significant tension, and fans are eager to see how Bode moves forward.
Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano stated that the theme for Season 3 is
wish fulfillment, explaining,
We finally get to see Bode out [of Three Rock], after wanting it since the pilot… Our goal is to have a lot of fun with him next season and… bring some levity and joy to Bode.
Rambin’s extensive TV credits include notable roles in series like The Path, The Tomorrow People, and All My Children. However, she’s perhaps best known for her portrayal of Glimmer in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Recently, she penned a behind-the-scenes memoir titled Glimmer’s Game, giving fans an inside look at her experience.
The new season of Fire Country will premiere on Friday, October 18 at 9 PM ET, bridging the gap between S.W.A.T.‘s eighth season and the final episodes of Blue Bloods.
For more scoop on Fire Country or other TV shows, you can email InsideLine@tvline.com for potential inclusion in Matt’s Inside Line column.
