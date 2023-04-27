7 Interesting Facts About American Horror Story’s Finn Wittrock

Finn Wittrock is probably best known for playing Dandy Mott in American Horror Story: The Freak Show. But, best believe he’s been in many more TV shows and movies, considering his acting prowess. He’s been featured in movies like The Big Short, La La Land, Noah, and Winter’s Tale.
He’s also been in a handful of stage productions, some of which include Death of a Salesman, The Glass Menagerie, and Romeo and Juliet. Altogether, the star has been busy at work and is definitely making his mark in the industry. From his writing skills to his Broadway debut, here are some things you didn’t know about the talented actor.
1. He Co-wrote The Submarine Kid
Finn Wittrock co-wrote the 2015 independent film, The Submarine Kid alongside the film’s director, Eric Bilitch. Needless to say, this goes a long way to demonstrate his versatility as an artist. Not only is he a talented actor, but he is also a skilled writer bringing his creative vision to life on screen. The movie was well-received because it had a different kind of story, good acting, and beautiful cinematography. The Submarine Kid premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2015 and was later shown in a few movie theaters.
2. Finn Wittrock Is A Family Man
Wittrock is married to actress and producer Sarah Roberts, and the couple has two children together. The pair have been together for over a decade, standing the test of time as a couple in Hollywood. In fact, they are often photographed at events together and are not shy to post each on their social media accounts. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony back in 2014, surrounded by family and close friends.
3. The Actor Played A Stellar Version Of Shakespeare’s Romeo
In the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s 2008 all-male production of Romeo and Juliet, Wittrock landed the role of the tragic male lead. The play stayed true to Shakespearean times, featuring an all-male cast playing both male and female roles. Wittrock allowed his talents to shine in his portrayal of Romeo and received praise from both audiences and critics.
4. Finn Wittrock has a Networth of $5 Million
Finn Wittrock has a net worth of approximately $5 million, according to celebrity net worth. This impressive sum is the result of his successful career in film, television, and theater. His well-earned stack is a result of roles in the likes of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and The Submarine Kid. As he continues to take on challenging and exciting projects, his net worth is expected to grow exponentially.
5. He Made His Broadway Debut In 2012
By 2012, Wittrock was no stranger to the entertainment industry. The star had been in multiple theater productions and taken on a ton of roles. However, he had his first big break when he played Happy Loman in the Broadway adaptation of Death of a Salesman. Needless to say, a Broadway debut is a significant milestone for any actor. Wittrock’s performance in the Tony Award-winning production helped cement his skills as a talented actor. It also proved that he could easily hold his own in a production packed with bigger names.
6. The Star Graduated From Juilliard
Finn Wittrock was so determined to get into acting that The Juilliard School accepted him before he graduated high school. However, he turned them down to focus solely on getting acting gigs. But that wasn’t the end of it, as he returned to the school since his acting career didn’t take off instantly.
During his time at the prestigious school, Wittrock was in tons of plays and productions. At the same time, he was an active member of the drama division’s Group 37″. Julliard didn’t only give him more in-depth knowledge of his craft, it was also where he met the fashion designer that would later become his wife.
7. Finn Wittrock has a Primetime Emmy Award Nomination
In 2015, he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role in American Horror Story: Freak Show. Due to his exceptional performance, Wittrock was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category. Though Finn Wittrock didn’t win the award that year, the nomination was a testament to his talent.
