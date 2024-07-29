Final Trailer for Alien Romulus Teases Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Action

by

20th Century Studios has just unveiled the final trailer for Alien: Romulus. Advance tickets for this intense sci-fi horror flick are now available. From the renowned producer Ridley Scott and the acclaimed director and writer Fede Alvarez, Alien: Romulus promises to be a chilling cinematic experience, premiering exclusively in Australian theaters on August 15, 2024.

Final Trailer for Alien Romulus Teases Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Action

The trailer returns to the horror roots of the franchise, with dark hallways filled with facehuggers waiting to latch onto unsuspecting crew members. Fans can look forward to terrifying scenes as crew members encounter these face-sucking aliens, culminating in a memorable moment where a crew member’s torso is invaded by a chestburster, though the trailer cuts away before showing the gruesome aftermath. There’s even a Xenomorph lurking about, revealing itself right at the trailer’s climax.

Final Trailer for Alien Romulus Teases Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Action

“Alien” franchise director Ridley Scott has passed the directing reins to acclaimed horror filmmaker Fede Alvarez. With his proven track record from films like Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, Alvarez’s touch is evident as he meticulously recreates the initial horror ambiance of Alien. According to Alvarez, It was the era I was most interested in when we were thinking about making this movie…

Final Trailer for Alien Romulus Teases Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Action

The film stars Cailee Spaeny, who takes on the role of Rain Carradine, leading a group that scavenges a derelict space station. The ensemble cast includes David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Alongside them are veterans like Ron Perlman and Sian Clifford, adding gravitas to this intense voyage.

Final Trailer for Alien Romulus Teases Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Action

Scott serves not only as a producer but also engaged in creative discussions with Alvarez. A touching moment for Alvarez was when Scott praised his work:

“And then he walks into the room and he did say, ‘Fede, what can I say? It’s f****** great,'” Alvarez recounted. “For me it was like… My family knows it was one of the best moments of my life…

This praise from such an iconic figure in the franchise underscores the authenticity and dedication brought to this installment.

Final Trailer for Alien Romulus Teases Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Action

The film explores themes rooted deeply in the franchise’s DNA while introducing new layers of suspense and dread. As Alvarez collaborated with Rodo Sayagues (his frequent collaborator), they crafted a screenplay based on characters initially created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus‘s premiere coincides with significant anticipation leading up to its release. Advance ticket sales hint at a substantial turnout, bolstered by plans for 20th Century to re-release Scott’s original Alien movie back into theaters for Alien Day.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mike Flanagan in Negotiations to Direct The Exorcist Deceiver for Blumhouse and Universal
3 min read
May, 4, 2024
Movie Review: Spiral: From the Book of Saw
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2022
Busta Rhymes Calls Out Essence Fest Crowd Over Phone Use and Lack of Engagement
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2024
Denis Villeneuve’s Next Film Project Announced for December 2026 Release
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2024
Melissa Gorga Stays Unfazed by Teresa Giudice’s Reunion Comments
3 min read
May, 15, 2024
Deon Derrico Provides Reassurance Amid Personal and Family Health Struggles
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.