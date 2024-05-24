Not every Final Fantasy game has romance mechanics, but some, like Final Fantasy 7, use them more or less. Square (now known as Square Enix) developed and released the original Final Fantasy 7 for the PlayStation in 1997. It stood out from previous entries in the series, mainly because it introduced 3D graphics, pre-rendered backgrounds, and full-motion video, setting a new standard. The original Final Fantasy 7 and its 2020 Remake have significant differences in gameplay and story. The original game employed turn-based combat, whereas the Remake introduced a fusion of real-time action and command-based tactics.
The Remake also expands the narrative, adding new characters, locations, and events. For instance, Sephiroth appears much earlier, and Cloud’s character is more fleshed out with additional backstory and emotional times. In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part of the Remake trilogy, the story strays further from the original. It throws in some new twists and characters that weren’t in the original game. The original game featured a “dating” mechanic where the protagonist, Cloud, could go on a date with different characters based on player choices.
The Remake retains elements of this system, such as character interactions that can affect relationship dynamics, but it’s less focused on a formal dating mechanic and more on narrative-driven relationships. Meanwhile, the Rebirth also incorporates dating dynamics, giving players avenues to develop connections with select characters through side quests and interactions. These side quests commonly entail investing time with specific party members and fulfilling objectives linked to their unique character arcs.
Romance Character Options in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Will Make You Swoon
FF7 Rebirth pits you against an otherworldly enemy bent on destroying the world, where Cloud’s allies can turn into close friends. Here and there, you might see a trace of romance. You can decide on one character from a pool of five or even pursue them one by one for a romantic relationship in the FF7 Rebirth. Romance in the game is influenced by various events and dialogue choices for each character. The romantic arcs of Tifa, Aerith, Red XIII, Barret, and Yuffie are interwoven with moments unique to each chapter.
These include dialogue choices scattered across chapters 2, 4, 6, 9, 10, and 11, as well as shared experiences like the Inauguration Parade in chapter 4 and the Same Taste in Beachwear event in chapter 6. Not to mention other unique events tailored to each character, such as Costa del Sol Beach Fight Partner, Corel Minecart Route & Score, Loveless performances, and Skywheel Dates, pitch in with their romantic storyline.
Making Well-Judged Dialogue Decisions Leads to Romancing Your Faves in Final Fantasy 7
Strengthening bonds with your party members enhances the enjoyment of the game and can significantly impact the direction of the storyline. To spell it out, it’s an investment well worth making. Lay the groundwork for relationships by selecting the best dialogue options available during your interactions with party members. Here’s the lowdown on how to chat up each character in every chapter.
Refer to these rankings:
〇〇〇 – Best one to win their favor.
〇〇 – Not terrible, but not quite good either.
〇 – It’s the poorest choice it can make.
Chapter 2: Dialogue choice in Kalm Village
Tifa – “This tank remind you of anything?”
〇〇〇 – The place I made that promise to you.
〇〇 – The water tower in Nibelheim.
〇 – Any other mako tank.
Aerith – “Wanna climb the clock tower together?”
〇〇〇 – Sure. Let’s.
〇〇 – …If I have to.
〇 – I’m busy.
Red XIII – “One can never be too careful with Shinra.”
〇〇〇 – I knew I could count on you.
〇〇 – Thanks.
〇 – Good boy.
Barret – “Not gonna have a drop till Seventh Heaven’s back up and runnin’.”
〇〇〇 – First one’s on me.
〇〇 – First one’ll taste good.
〇 – No time soon then.
Chapter 4: Dialogue Choice in Sea Dragon Square
Tifa – “Do you remember a guy named Emilio?”
〇〇〇 – Only person from the village I remember is you.
〇〇 – The general store kid?
〇 – No. Sorry.
Aerith – “Do you remember the first time we met?”
〇〇〇 – You shoved a flower at me.
〇〇 – The church, right?
〇 – Nope.
Red XIII – “I doubt I’ll smell Shrina till it’s too late.”
〇〇〇 – Huh. Not good.
〇〇 – We’ll manage.
〇 – Don’t worry, never thought you could.
Barret – “What do you think Yuffie wants with us?”
〇〇〇 – Your autograph.
〇〇 – To join Avalanche.
〇 – Those Shinra bounties.
Chapter 6: Dialogue Choice in City Square
Tifa – “Feels like it’s been ages since Seventh Heaven.”
〇〇〇- Lot’s happened since then.
〇〇 – Wanna go back?
〇 – Hasn’t been that long.
Aerith – “I start thinking things so dark and ugly that it scares me.”
〇〇〇 – They’re just thoughts.
〇〇 – Everybody’s got someone they hate.
〇 – Then don’t think.
Red XIII – “I know I should strive to maintain my composure around him, but…”
〇〇〇 – Don’t sweat it.
〇〇 – We had no choice.
〇 – Yeah, you should.
Barret – “I couldn’t do a damn thing for those poor bastards.”
〇〇〇 – You tried. That’s all that matters.
〇〇 – This is on Hojo.
〇 – Can’t save everyone.
Yuffie – “You’re obviously captivated by my bodacious beach bod.”
〇〇〇 – Yeah. Obviously.
〇〇 – This is on Hojo.
〇 – C’mon. Can’t you take a hint?
Chapter 9: Dialogue Choice in Gongaga Village
Tifa – “What sorta thing would you go for?”
〇〇〇 – Gonna go with the pot roast.
〇〇 – Pilaf, I guess.
〇 – Soup’s good.
Aerith – “Pretty selfish, huh? Waltzing in there, stirring up memories…”
〇〇〇 – They didn’t seem to mind.
〇〇 – You’re too hard on yourself.
〇 – Yeah, you mighta crossed the line.
Red XIII – Select the Patch You Believe to Be Gongaga Mushrooms.
〇〇〇 – The Right Patch.
〇〇 – The Middle Patch.
〇 – The Left Patch.
Barret – “Wonder what kinda stuff we’d end up growin’.”
〇〇〇 – Mushrooms.
〇〇 – Onions.
〇 – Black milly? Red shelly?
Yuffie – “I am so, so bored… Bored right out of my brain♪”
〇〇〇 – Nice song. Funny too.
〇〇 – I’d love an encore.
〇 – Quiet down, will ya?
Chapter 10: Dialogue Choice in Cosmo Canyon
Tifa – “Did I sound as awkward as I felt?”
〇〇〇 – You did good.
〇〇 – I felt for you.
〇 – You just gotta laugh it off.
Aerith – “What will you do?”
〇〇〇 – Encourage her.
〇〇 – Smile at her.
〇 – Stop her.
Red XIII – “Just forget I said anything.”
〇〇〇 – I’ll lend an ear.
〇〇 – Don’t gimme that bullshit.
〇 – Wasn’t listening.
Barret – “So what—we sit here and ‘theorize’?”
〇〇〇 – No, we fight.
〇〇 – Whadda you wanna do?
〇 – Maybe you’ll learn something.
Yuffie – “Once you die, that’s that.”
〇〇〇 – Pretty much.
〇〇 – Why do you think that?
〇 – Yeah. I totally agree…
Chapter 11: Dialogue Choice in Nibelheim
Tifa – “It was taking a toll… Then you turned up.”
〇〇〇 – Have I helped you get through it at all?
〇〇 – Like it was fate.
〇 – I never knew that.
Aerith – “You never came up here hopin’ she’d wave?”
〇〇〇 – Sounds like something I’d do.
〇〇 – What? No way.
〇 – That’s not funny.
Red XIII – “No one wants to hear people badmouth their hometown.”
〇〇〇 – This isn’t my hometown.
〇〇 – I never liked that place either.
〇 – Yeah, does kinda make you feel like shit.
Barret – “We gotta do something, right!?”
〇〇〇 – Hell yeah you’re right. Screw them.
〇〇 – I wanna know why they put the robes here.
〇 – Not much we can do.
Yuffie – “What about, say, oh…materia?”
〇〇〇 – Yup.
〇〇 – Dunno.
〇 – Come to think of it…nope.
Once Everything’s Sorted, It’s about Taking the Relationship to the Next Level
Multiple avenues exist to enhance relationship levels throughout your gaming experience. Not just through dialogue, you can also build relationships by completing side quests tailored to specific party members. For instance, advancing in “Flowers from a Hill” boosts your bond with Aerith, while progressing in “When Words Won’t Do” strengthens your relationship with Barret. Throwing special Synergy skills in fights is also a solid way to bank relationship points with specific characters.
When Cloud employs a Synergy skill with a particular character, you’ll start racking up points with them. To access Synergy skills, just hop over to the Folios section and spend some Skill Points (SP) to unlock them. Getting SP might be tricky at first, but securing Manuscripts as you proceed will enhance your chances. Here’s a complete guide on how to defeat the barrage of every enemy type in Helldivers 2.