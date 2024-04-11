Will Final Fantasy 16 Be Coming to Other Platforms?

Final Fantasy 16 marks a new era as the first all-out Action RPG in the main series, but it is unclear if it will be available on other platforms as well. The series began in 1987 with the release of the first Final Fantasy game on Nintendo in Japan. Three decades later, the series still stands as a powerhouse in the gaming industry. Final Fantasy 15 could be played on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and mobile, so it would make sense for Final Fantasy 16 to follow suit.
Final Fantasy 16 departs from the traditional turn-based style and introduces fresh innovation. Regardless, it still manages to uphold the core elements that long-standing fans hold dear in the franchise. The storyline has also turned into a mature one and a deeper exploration of complex themes. It definitely builds upon the legacy of previous titles, but the question of whether Final Fantasy 16 will be coming to other platforms still lingers.
A Rocky Start Doesn’t Stop Final Fantasy 16 from Eventually Finding Its Stride and Coming into Its Own
Final Fantasy 16 diverges from Final Fantasy 15 through several means. You’ll take on the role of Clive Rosfield, a former prince turned enslaved soldier. Venturing through combat encounters infused with the dominance of elemental forces called Eikons is the deal. You won’t find the same open-world exploration and real-time fighting experience as in Final Fantasy 15. The combat mechanics in Final Fantasy 16 are carefully crafted to mirror the intensity and fluidity of action games.
The plot revolves around the journey of Clive, who becomes entangled with themes of forced labor and political chaos in the world of Valisthea. The game also embraces more mature themes while preserving time-honored Final Fantasy elements such as chocobos and familiar characters. However, Final Fantasy 16 is not without its flaws. Some players and commentators alike point out a lack of depth in its storytelling compared to its predecessor. But it compensates with spectacular visuals, an absorbing soundtrack, and abundant side content. All in all, Final Fantasy 16 is still a visionary entry in the series.
Final Fantasy 16 May Expand Its Horizons to Various Gaming Consoles
The combat encounters in Final Fantasy 16 are not only as intense as they get but also visually elevated. Square Enix has outdone themselves in crafting a world that feels alive with detail, from the sprawling landscapes to the intricately designed characters and creatures that inhabit it. This will make you want more, and playing it on your preferred gaming platform will make the experience best suited for your gaming needs. As things stand, Final Fantasy 16 is only accessible on PlayStation 5.
And the lack of access to Final Fantasy 16 on their preferred platform is a bitter pill to swallow for many players. While exclusivity deals are nothing new in the world of gaming, they often serve to alienate rather than unite players. However, it could land on other platforms fairly soon. The Final Fantasy series has historically had strong ties to PlayStation consoles, but some titles have made their way to Xbox platforms. For instance, Final Fantasy 11 was released on PlayStation 2, alongside other platforms such as Xbox 360 and Xbox One.
Similarly, the Final Fantasy 13 trilogy was initially launched on PlayStation 3 and later ported to Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Likewise, Final Fantasy 15 was originally released on PlayStation 4 and later ported to Xbox One. Therefore, it seems Square Enix is really working to make its games available on more consoles gradually. Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy 16, told MMORPG that after nearly a year on PS5, the PC version is in its “final phase of optimization.”
Is Your PC Capable of Running Final Fantasy 16?
The PC specifications will most likely depend on demand. However, Yoshida and the team behind the game plan to release a PC demo first. Players can demo the game to assess its performance on their hardware before purchasing. The developers haven’t released any concrete date but have hinted that the PC version isn’t too far off, stating, “It’s not like it’s a year away.”
Yoshida also shared with Noisy Pixel their future plans after the PC version is released. It is said that they are looking forward to expanding to “other platforms as well.” The wait may be long, but your patience will be justified in the end. While you wait, find out if Palworld is cross platform.