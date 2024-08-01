Final Alien Romulus Trailer Debuts at SDCC 2024 Featuring Facehuggers

20th Century Studios has unleashed the thrilling final trailer for Alien: Romulus just in time for fans at SDCC 2024. Advance tickets are now available, and the film promises to deliver a truly terrifying cinematic experience. Directed by Fede Álvarez and produced by the legendary Ridley Scott, Alien: Romulus will hit Australian cinemas exclusively on August 15, 2024.
The Franchise Returns to Its Roots
Alien: Romulus takes the beloved Alien franchise back to its origins. The plot follows a group of young space colonizers who encounter the universe’s most feared and menacing life forms while scavenging an abandoned space station. The cast features Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu.
A Directional Triumph for Fede Álvarez
Known for his reimagining of Evil Dead, Álvarez brings his unique vision and a fresh take to the famed franchise. His direction leans heavily into the unfathomable terror, vividly bringing Xenomorph facehuggers to life as they wreak havoc on unsuspecting crew members.
I remember watching the extended cut of Aliens, where you can see a bunch of kids running around the corridors of one of the colonies and go, ‘wow, what it would it be like for those kids when they turned 20?’ So we’re going back to that. The crew is much more in line with what would happen.
A Terrifying Legacy Continues
The intricate design and portrayal of these infamous creatures hearken back to Ridley Scott’s 1979 original. However, expect Álvarez’s touch to push these elements into even more horrific territory. During SDCC, he revealed to Collider that the film ventures into deadly Xenomorph kills like never before:
When you look back on the movies that came before Romulus, you’ll realize that audiences have rarely seen the alien actually doing its thing…
This meticulously crafted horror builds tension methodically, leveraging every scene to strike fear deep within viewers.
An Endorsement from Ridley Scott Himself
Notably, Álvarez recently shared his director’s cut with Ridley Scott before anyone else. Reflecting on Scott’s reaction:
He walks into the room and he did say, ‘Fede, what can I say? It’s f***ing great,’ Álvarez said at the DGA Latino Summit 2023 while being interviewed by Guillermo Del Toro.
Cinematic Craftsmanship at Its Finest
Alien: Romulus, crafted by Fede Álvarez and co-written with Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett, is built upon a tradition of cinematic excellence. Alongside Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler) and Walter Hill (Alien) also contribute their production expertise.
This promising installment aims to restore the franchise’s glory with an array of spine-chilling moments that hark back to its influential predecessors.
Follow Us