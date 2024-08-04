Filipino Athletes Shine at the 2024 Paris Olympics

New stories are arising as 22 top Filipino athletes compete for medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11.
Carlos Yulo’s Golden Moment
Star gymnast Carlos Yulo secured a historic gold medal in the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise final. This victory not only made him the Philippines’ second Olympic champion since weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, but also marked the country’s first-ever Olympic gymnastics medal.
Athletes to Watch in Boxing
In boxing, Aira Villegas is guaranteed at least a bronze, while Tokyo Games silver medalist Nesthy Petecio remains a contender.
We did it all in god’s name [Carlos], exclaimed Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose, highlighting the shared excitement over this notable performance.
EJ Obiena’s Pole Vault Journey
World No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is also a strong candidate for a medal. He has been making waves with his skills and achievements.
Weightlifting Wildcards
Weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando, and John Ceniza stand as interesting contenders as the Philippines celebrates its 100th Olympic participation year, aiming to improve on its best four-medal haul set in Tokyo 2021.
Katie Ledecky’s Swimming Milestone
Katie Ledecky proved her greatness with her ninth career Olympic swimming medal. She captured gold in the 800 meters freestyle, finishing her races in Paris on a high note.
The week was kind of, you know, had its ups and downs like any other meet,” said Ledecky. “I knew I just had to focus on the races, don’t focus on times, just focus on getting the job done.
Looking Forward and Schedule Highlights
