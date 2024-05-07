Fil-Am Actor Jacob Batalon Showcases Versatility in Horror Movie Tarot

Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon, renowned for his role in the Spider-Man series, takes on a new challenge in the horror genre with his latest film, Tarot. Directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, Tarot explores the consequences of tampering with fate through tarot card readings, leading to dire outcomes for a group of friends.
Jacob Batalon shines amid script challenges
A critic noted that
Jacob Batalon, a part of the star cast in Tarot, gives an earnest performance but struggles due to a weak script and lackluster dialogue delivery. Despite these hurdles, Batalon’s portrayal of Paxton provides depth to an otherwise flat ensemble of characters.
Horror rooted in traditional elements yet lacks surprises
The film attempts to weave horror through a familiar narrative where a group breaks cardinal rules of tarot reading, unleashing an ancient evil. However, it has been critiqued for its predictability and underwhelming scares. As one analyst put it:
Creating legitimate tension is next to impossible when you spell out exactly what’s going to happen at every point in the story. This sentiment captures the essence of what might have been a gripping narrative turned foreseeable.
Inconsistencies overshadow potential clever endings
While Tarot may intrigue with its concept and occasional clever plot twist, the overall execution falters with thin character development and minimal impactful scares. This is epitomized by scattered moments where the narrative could have taken a more original path but instead leans into overused tropes seen in similar genre films.