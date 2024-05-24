Home
Father Daughter EMS Team Saves Lives Together in York County

by
In the heart of York County, an extraordinary duo is making significant strides in emergency services. The father-daughter team has showcased a perfect blend of expertise and compassion, bringing a personal touch to every call they respond to, underscoring the vital role of familial bonds in high-stress environments.

Shared Dedication to Saving Lives

This dynamic duo often finds themselves facing the unexpected together. With years of experience under their belts, their dedication to saving lives knows no bounds. “My mom’s an EMT as well, and my brother is a firefighter. So it’s just kind of all in the family,” Brooklyn Channell shared, reflecting on how deep-rooted this vocation is.

Communication at the Core

The bond between this father and daughter extends beyond their uniforms. They attribute much of their success to effective communication. Chris Channell, the father, believes that communication is key. This emphasis on clear dialogue helps them navigate through the pressures and unpredictability of emergency medical services.

A Matter of Trust

I would never hit somebody, said the daughter, emphasizing mutual respect in their partnership. Their ability to trust one another implicitly not only makes their teamwork seamless but also ensures they’re able to offer the best possible care to those in need.

The Emotional Reward

For these two, the work they do goes beyond just a job. “Just a simple thank you, it means the world to me and to everybody else,” Chris remarked, highlighting how gratitude motivates them and reinforces their commitment to serving their community.

A Growing Trend

Interestingly, working alongside family members within emergency services seems to be part of a broader trend. Statistics have shown an increase in family members working together in emergency services, reflecting a growing trend in the industry. At Piedmont EMS alone, there are four more pairs of relatives working together, indicating a significant movement towards familial collaborations that bolster community safety.

The Impact on Community

The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program supports both volunteer and career EMS teams annually, emphasizing teamwork’s crucial impact on communities reliant on these services for safety. This father’s day week, celebrating national EMS Week, many are especially thankful for such dedicated duos like Chris and Brooklyn who stand as pillars of support in times of crisis.

