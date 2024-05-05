Fast & Furious Roller Coaster Set to Debut in Universal Studios Hollywood by 2026

Exciting Details Emerge for ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’
Universal Studios Hollywood is setting the stage for a revolutionary addition with the announcement of its first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’, slated to open in 2026. Nestled in the Upper Lot, this thrill ride is designed to provide an unmatched experience with innovative and technological advancements not previously seen in roller coasters.
As described by Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President & General Manager at Universal Studios Hollywood,
As a premier entertainment theme park destination with a rich history in immersing guests in incredible rides based on today’s most inspiring movie, television, and gaming properties, we are excited to introduce our very first, high-speed outdoor roller coaster. As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’ will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrill into our already dynamic theme park…
Breaking New Ground with Advanced Technology
The adrenaline-pumping ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’ boasts a cutting-edge ride system that fully immerses guests in the high-octane world of the Fast & Furious franchise. Among its thrilling attributes is the 360-degree rotation of individual ride vehicles and a carefully crafted track with sound reduction technology, creating a unique sensation where guests seem to drift at exhilarating speeds.
This enhancement of guest experience differentiates Universal Studios Hollywood from its counterpart in Orlando which houses various coasters but lacks large-scale outdoor thrill rides due to community noise considerations. It’s notable that earlier efforts like the ‘Flight of the Hippogriff’ and indoor attractions like ‘Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride’ have been tailored for quieter enjoyment.
A Glimpse into Queue Design and Ride Vehicles
The queuing experience introduces guests to an elaborate red brick garage-style structure before boarding ride vehicles inspired by iconic cars from the films. Guests are then catapulted along an aerial track that winds its way over significant parts of the park, integrating seamlessly with ongoing attractions.
‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’, which follows on from ‘Fast & Furious – Supercharged’, signifies an evolution in thematic design and technological ingenuity formerly integrated into earlier attractions within Universal’s portfolio.
What to Expect Moving Forward
Incorporating many noise-reducing measures further alleviates community concerns while allowing for expansive attraction capabilities. This marks a key development phase as Universal Studios manages available space innovatively amidst its hilltop setting. The eagerly awaited debut of ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’ in 2026 will likely alter local interactivity and might spearhead new expansions or replacements for similarly themed experiences within the park.