Fast & Furious 11 Filming Delayed to Early 2025, Tyrese Gibson Reveals

by
The Industry Strikes Reshaping the Fast & Furious 11 Timeline

Recent industry-wide strikes have introduced significant delays to the production of Fast & Furious 11, as confirmed by Tyrese Gibson. The anticipated start of filming is now pushed to the beginning of 2025, which may also delay its potential release.

Universal Pictures Strives for a Grand Finale Despite Delays

Despite these setbacks, Universal Pictures remains determined to deliver a comprehensive and fulfilling conclusion to the main saga with Fast & Furious 11. With Louis Leterrier at the helm, fans can expect a continuation of the gripping narrative seen in Vin Diesel confirmed in mid-April 2024 that they were \”working out the stunt driving sequels\”, well before filming was due to start.

Plot Elements Remain Under Wraps As Anticipation Builds

Vin Diesel had shared his insights into the plot, noting that Fast & Furious 11 will tie up the storyline revolving around Brian O’Connor, famously portrayed by Paul Walker. However, detailed plot developments are still sparse as the team grapples with production adjustments.

Potential Shift in Release Date and Production Background Challenges

Tyrese Gibson, portraying Roman Pierce, highlighted the dual impact of consecutive Hollywood strikes affecting script development and overall production schedules. He remarked during a recent interview, Because of the strike, both strikes, there were some real delays in writing and kind of getting the film up on its feet. I’m hearing that we’re going to get it going right in 2025, right at the top of the year.. This introduces uncertainty around the initially projected April 2025 release date.

Awaiting Detailed Updates as Filming Approaches

The precise impacts of these delays on Fast & Furious 11’s production schedule remain to be fully understood. Nevertheless, Universal is utilizing this time to refine and perfect their strategy for what is expected to be a blockbuster ending to this iconic franchise.

Steve Delikson
