Family Drama and Unexpected Surprises on General Hospital This Week

by

Sonny Corinthos struggles with his paranoia in pivotal scenes this week, which may lead to surprising revelations.

There are significant moments surrounding TJ has been suspicious of Kristina and also disapproving of her actions in the past – specifically when he didn’t want her to be around her dad, Sonny. His mistrust might shake some family dynamics.

Watch as Jax's anger with Carly hits a crescendo. On Thursday, Jax is furious with Carly for putting Josslyn in danger, making things more complicated between them.

Nina channels her feelings as she deals with guilt. Michael’s comforting of Willow and Austin cheering on Chase’s progress bring tenderness amid chaos.

This week also highlights the intense tension between Kristina, Molly, and TJ. As they navigate their surrogacy decision, conflict isn’t far away.

The storyline involving a tumultuous proposal by John Cates to an unexpected character will shock viewers.

Dive into Ava Jerome’s attempt to sway John Doe. Alexis’s shocked reaction to events linked back to her challenging history brings extra drama.

A blend of confrontations and heartfelt moments marks this week’s developments that fans won’t want to miss!

