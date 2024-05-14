Fallout TV Series Achieves Unprecedented Viewership on Prime Video in Early April

Home
Prime Video’s Fallout Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership

In a remarkable demonstration of popularity, Fallout, the series inspired by the beloved video game franchise, has soared to unprecedented heights in viewership. Within just five days from its release, the show accumulated an impressive 2.9 billion minutes of viewing time across U.S. audiences, as per Nielsen’s streaming ratings for April 8-14, 2024.

The figures not only establish Fallout as the frontrunner on Prime Video but also eclipse previous records held by other series. For instance, it significantly outperformed Reacher’s opening week in early 2022, which had recorded 1.84 billion minutes, making Fallout the platform’s most successful launch to date.

Competition in Streaming Dominance

While Fallout led the charts, other shows like ‘Bluey’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ followed but with considerably lesser viewing times of 1.39 billion and 1.09 billion minutes respectively. This emphasizes the sheer scale of Fallout’s initial impact among audiences.

Apart from its chart-topping performance in the U.S., Fallout has been celebrated internationally, securing its position as one of Amazon’s top series globally over a span of just 16 days post-release.

Future Prospects and Seasonal Developments

The colossal viewership success naturally paves the way for further expansions. Amazon has already greenlit a second season of Fallout, and production is underway with an anticipated release possibly by 2025. Fans of the dystopian narrative can expect continued excellence in what has been hinted to be another gripping installment.

We are thrilled with the outstanding success of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. It has truly set a new benchmark for original content. – Alex Petersen, Amazon Studios CEO
Amazon has become a significant player in the streaming industry, and the success of Fallout on our platform demonstrates the potential for immersive storytelling based on popular franchises. – an Amazon executive

