Fallout and Baby Reindeer Lead in Luminate Streaming Ratings; Under the Bridge Makes Impressive Debut

Fallout Dominates Weekly Streaming
Fallout, the ambitious adaptation of the popular video game, reigns supreme in Luminate’s streaming metrics. Throughout the week of April 19-25, it amassed a staggering 1.2 billion minutes watched. This achievement translates to approximately 2.5 million individual views, factoring in its rigorous 473-minute runtime.
Baby Reindeer Resonates with Audiences
The British limited series Baby Reindeer closely trails behind, securing the second spot with approximately 647.4 million minutes viewed. Interestingly, although it garnered about half the viewership volume of Fallout, it managed to engage an estimated 2.7 million viewers over its 238-minute narrative span. This subtle distinction underscores its unique appeal and audience captivation.
Unlocked and The Circle Make Notable Entrances
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment follows as a notable entry with 463.6 million minutes watched and a viewership reaching 1.4 million. On similar lines, season six of The Circle showed robust performance, being available through the entire week and hence logging a substantial 265.3 million minutes.
Hulu Scores with Under the Bridge
Under the Bridge, originating from Hulu, commendably secured its position as one of the most watched streaming originals for the week, accumulating 241.9 million minutes over its initial few episodes. This series uncovers grim true-crime events with such depth that it immediately pulls the audience into its narrative fold.
Because I’m challenging the reader to see that the worst thing he did isn’t who he is. People can do horrible things, and that doesn’t make them inherently evil, remarked Rebecca Godfrey, shedding light on the layered storytelling approach of Under the Bridge.
Intriguing Show Entries and Conclusions
Films also had their fair share of limelight with ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver,’ topping movie charts following its release with 740.8 million minutes viewed and 6.1 million views showing significant interest post-premiere boost of ‘Part One.’ Other entrants like ‘What Jennifer Did’ instilled intrigue among viewers garnering considerable attention and solidifying ranks within streaming landscapes.