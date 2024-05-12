Next-gen upgrade for Fallout 4 is available across platforms to modernize the nearly decade-old game and conform to today’s gaming expectations. The Fallout series is one of the quintessential series within its genre and the gaming industry as a whole. The series has been developed by different studios throughout its history. The original Fallout (1997) and its sequel, Fallout 2 (1998), were developed by Interplay Entertainment’s Black Isle Studios. Critics praised its deep narrative, strategic turn-based combat, and immersive world-building, while players found themselves drawn to its dark humor and freedom of choice. Bethesda Game Studios took over the development reins for Fallout 3 (2008), transitioning the series into a 3D open-world format.
Obsidian Entertainment, formed by former members of Black Isle Studios, developed Fallout: New Vegas (2010), offering a unique take on the franchise set in the Mojave Wasteland. These games not only introduced Fallout to a new generation of gamers but also propelled it into the mainstream, with widespread critical acclaim and numerous awards. Bethesda returned to develop Fallout 4 (2015), continuing their work on the series with a new installment set in the Commonwealth. Each studio added its own twist to the creative vision and gameplay dynamics of the Fallout universe. Therefore, from one entry to the next, the series offers a diverse range of experiences.
Fallout 4’s Next-Gen Update Is Turning Heads for Its Promise to Revolutionize the Gaming Experience
The next-gen update for Fallout 4 was hotly anticipated by fans for what felt like an eternity, but as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait. Bethesda is rolling out a host of updates for Fallout 4 across various next-gen platforms. A free update for Fallout 4 on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 brings console-specific enhancements. This means smoother gameplay and better performance overall, with options for both performance and quality modes. Their announcement also mentions that players can experience up to 60 fps and “increased resolutions.”
Bethesda has also tackled and fixed login difficulties for Japanese and Chinese players on consoles. PS4 and Xbox One players aren’t left out either; they also receive a stability update with fixes. PC players can also expect widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, Creation Kit fixes, and various quest updates. Fallout 4 will be accessible through both the Epic Games Store and Steam Deck. But the updates don’t stop there. The update also introduces nine free Creation Club items, including Enclave Remnants, a Tesla Cannon, and a Halloween Workshop.
The Enclave Remnants questline marks the resurgence of the iconic Pre-War cabal, The Enclave. For those who relish unconventional weaponry, the Makeshift Weapon Pack offers a bounty of deadly and inventive tools of destruction. The Halloween Workshop introduces 38 new Halloween decorations inspired by an ill-fated Halloween party thrown by the New England Technocrat Society. Fans also observed the overlap in timing, with both its release and the Fallout show happening in the same month of April.
Despite the Time Taken, the Next-Gen Update for Fallout 4 Still Seems Hurriedly Executed
Bethesda has had a history of releasing updates or new versions of their games that either didn’t meet fan expectations or were riddled with bugs and technical issues. But it seems like history is repeating itself with the next-gen update that supposedly enhances the gameplay, not sabotages it. Most complaints are about the ultra-widescreen support not working as promised. Their opinion was that it resembled the same old game; some even questioned if the update did anything significant at all. Ultra-widescreen support means a software or system can competently display content on ultrawide monitors, which are wider than traditional ones.
The UI elements for ultra-widescreen support were simply stretched from a 16:9 format instead of being optimized for the native 21:9 display. The UI looked strange, and at its worst, completely overrun with visual glitches. Some players express frustration because practically everything detailed in the patch notes had already been fixed by the modding community years ago, but Bethesda’s update seems to have “sabotaged” these efforts by breaking support for multiple mods on PC. Some also feel it’s not fair to call it a “next-gen” update when there’s nothing groundbreaking about it.
After all this time, the game is still plagued by the same old issues from its release and even feels like it has downgraded further this time. For instance, the maximum frame rate remains capped at 60 fps on PC. The game now mostly operates at just 30-40 fps, even when both the video card and processor are operating at less than 30% load. It’s probably a drop in performance since, unlike before, players could manually tweak settings for a steady 60 fps, which isn’t the case anymore.
Xbox systems also do not work as described in the patch notes, with a non-functioning performance mode toggle and missing 120Hz and 1440p modes. It's safe to say that the PS5 has somewhat improved in terms of performance compared to the last-gen PS4 Pro version, but there are still spotty drops in frame rate. There are a lot of gaps with the update that Bethesda could still fill if they keep an ear to the ground on player feedback.