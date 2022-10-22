Ezra Miller Has Plead Not Guilty to Felony Burglary Charges

Ezra Miller had a stellar career in Hollywood, but nowadays, their name is mostly associated with controversy (Miller identifies as nonbinary and uses they/their pronouns).
Two months ago, Miller was charged with felony burglary and petit larceny after allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied Vermont home. The actor appeared virtually at Bennington Superior Court along with their lawyer and pleaded not guilty.
Miller agreed to never visit the residence or contact the homeowner. If they were convicted of both charges, Miller would face up to 26 years in prison.
“Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” Miller’s attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot said.
Ezra Miller was supposed to be on the rise as an actor.
Once upon a time, Ezra Miller was known for starring in films that were either critically acclaimed or box office hits—2011’s We Need to Talk About Kevin, 2012’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2015’s The Stanford Prison Experiment, the Fantastic Beasts series, and more.
They gained popularity as The Flash, appearing in 2017’s Justice League. The Flash film, which is slated to hit theaters in June 2023, was already completed prior to Miller’s series of legal problems. The release was only delayed because of the pandemic.
They choked a woman outside a bar.
In April 2020, a video made rounds online and showed Miller appearing to choke a woman outside a trendy bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Although there was initial confusion as to whether it was a joke or prank, a source confirmed to Variety that it was “a serious altercation” and that Miller was actually “escorted off the premises.”
The video showed Miller putting a woman in a chokehold and throwing her to the ground. The woman, who spoke about the incident two years later, revealed that it was supposed to be a “joke,” but Miller got pissed off instead.
“I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t,” she explained to Variety. “All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight.”
They were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.
On March 28, 2022, Miller faced criminal charges over their alleged involvement in two separate incidents in Hawaii. According to the Hawaii Police Department, they responded to a bar on Silva Street in Hilo where Miller was “agitated” by the karaoke singers.
“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” HPD revealed in a post on Facebook. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times.”
Miller was released after he paid a $500 bail.
They were arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Yet another legal trouble in Hawaii, police officers were called to a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna where Miller hauled a chair towards a woman.
According to the news release from HPD, Miller “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”
They were accused of grooming.
Perhaps one of the biggest controversies that Miller was embroiled in was when attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his wife Sara Jumping Eagle filed a case against Miller, alleging that Miller was grooming their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes since she was 12 years old. The couple also said that Miller left bruises on Tokata’s arms and cheeks, and verbally abused her.
The parents accused Miller of drugging their daughter and also displaying what they referred to as “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior.”
Tokata responded with text messages to Insider, denying the allegations and calling it a “smear campaign” against Miller.
In that same month, another parent of a 12-year-old child from Massachusetts came forward after she and her daughter were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller.
“I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them,” Miller allegedly told the mother. “At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.”
Ezra Miller was accused of burglary.
In August 2022, Miller was charged with felony burglary and petit larceny after they stole “several bottles of alcohol” from an unoccupied home in Vermont. The homeowner, who claimed to have been friends with Miller for 18 years, was away from his home when the crime occurred.
They’ve been struggling with mental health issues.
For months, Miller stayed mum and refused to comment on anything. However, following reports that Warner Bros. was considering dropping Miller and replacing him as The Flash, Miller’s rep issued a statement to PEOPLE on August 15.
“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller wrote. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior”
“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life,” they added.