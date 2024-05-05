The Extraction franchise has established that an ambitious, unbroken, one-shot sequence can become a series staple and pull in a cult following. The one-shot chase in the first film was a sweet surprise, and then Extraction 2 raised the bar to a whole another level with its dizzying 21-minute-long prison break. And we’ve been itching for more of those huge, intense, non-stop action moments ever since.
Well, good news for fans — Joe Russo has recently announced that Extraction 3 is officially in the works. He also confirmed that Chris Hemsworth will be returning as Tyler Rake and that Russo himself will be writing the screenplay for the sequel. So, before we dive into this next adrenaline-fueled chapter, let’s revisit what makes the Extraction movies so special and why this franchise absolutely must go on.
The 12-Minute Extraction 1 Take and 21-Minute Extraction 2 Take Put Sam Hargrave on the Map
In the first Extraction movie, Sam Hargrave set out to make a name for himself as a first-time director by including a 12-minute one-shot action sequence as the centerpiece of his film. The scene kicked off with an intense car chase, then seamlessly transitioned into a foot chase, spilled over into another car chase, and a whole lot of shootouts, knife fights, and explosions. Fans were hooked, and Hargrave instantly became a must-watch director.
For Extraction 2, Hargrave knew he had a high bar to clear. His goal wasn’t just to repeat the success of the first film’s oner, but to “extract” audiences from their living rooms and into the heart of the action. And he absolutely delivered. The 21-minute scene begins with Tyler infiltrating a prison to rescue a gangster’s family, only to be thrown into a 400-man riot. Things get messy fast — Rake gets set on fire, escapes in an armored vehicle, gets chased through a forest, jumps onto a moving train, and ends up with helicopters landing on top of the train, all while alternating between intense hand-to-hand combat and machine-gunning the helicopter. It’s a sensory overload in the best way possible!
Having worked on films like Atomic Blonde, Marvel movies, and The Hunger Games, Hargrave wasn’t new to action. But Extraction was his directorial debut and truly put him on the map. It proved that Hargrave could shoot action for streaming that felt just as massive on television as it would on an IMAX screen. And Extraction 2 only solidified his status as a top-notch director. He’s already lined up for more upcoming projects, including an adaptation of Kyle M.’s Kill Them All for Paramount Pictures.
One-Shot Sequences in Extraction 1 and 2 Are Hands Down the Finest of All Time
Over the years, we’ve seen several one-shot scenes in film and TV. Remember those extended one-takes in Children of Men? And who could forget the Daredevil hallway fight sequence? Then there are films like Birdman and 1917 that are made to feel like a single continuous shot from beginning to end. But you know what sets Extraction apart? Sam Hargrave brings a fresh take to the table.
Instead of just using the one-shot as a cool trick or gimmick, Hargrave uses it to suck you right into the action. It’s like you’re there in the moment, experiencing everything alongside Tyler. And the way he shoots it, handheld and almost documentary-style, adds to the realism. However, there’s a fine line between shaky cam and well-done handheld work. Take a recent film like Monkey Man, for example. It’s got some impressive one-shot scenes too, but sometimes it’s hard to see what’s going on because of all the shaky cam. Not with Hargrave, though. He knows how to frame the action just right, so you never miss a beat. You feel the chaos of the fight sequences without getting disoriented.
Plus, Hargrave is a big believer in practical effects. In today’s day and age of CGI overuse and “we’ll fix it in post,” Hargrave believes in the visceral impact of real stunts and actors putting their bodies on the line. And this commitment to realism is clearly visible in the final product and adds another layer of immersion to the one-shot sequences. And while there’s an occasional instance where the escapes end up feeling forced (Tyler taking cover behind a ladder from helicopter bullets), you can’t ignore the beauty of these long one-shot sequences.
Were They Actually Shot in a Single Take or Made to Look Like a Single Take?
While the sequences are edited to create the illusion of one continuous shot, there are of course clever cuts and camera tricks involved. But the masterful editing and choreography make it nearly impossible to tell where those cuts might be. When talking about the first installment of the Extraction franchise, Hargrave admitted that there were numerous hidden cuts, or as he calls them, “stitches.” He’s not revealing the exact number, but he’s totally cool with audiences trying to count them as they watch. He explained that most of the cuts were made for safety reasons or to solve technical and logistical issues that popped up during filming.
And as for Extraction 2? Hargrave made it clear that while it wasn’t done all in one take, the action you see on screen mostly happened on location, just as it appears. According to Screen Rant, there are a total of 49 cuts in the entire 21-minute sequence — which is still seriously impressive when you think about it! Also, check out this Joe Russo update for Extraction 3.