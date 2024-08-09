Exploring the Timeline and Fresh Faces in Alien Romulus

The return of the Alien franchise with Alien: Romulus has stirred significant excitement. Directed by Fede Álvarez, this interquel strategically bridges the gap between Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic Alien and James Cameron’s 1986 sequel Aliens. But why set it between these two iconic films?
Álvarez shared insights into his thought process:
It does take place between the two movies. The way we crafted it is if you haven’t seen any of them, I’m jealous because you’ll have an incredible experience…
Focus on Unseasoned Characters
One of the unique aspects Álvarez brings to Alien: Romulus is his choice of characters. Instead of professionals or scientists, he centers the story on young space colonizers. As Álvarez puts it,
…these are characters who are not professionals or scientists; they’re not even adults. I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is…
This narrative decision was inspired by a deleted scene from Aliens, in which children were seen among the workers on the space colony, sparking Álvarez’s curiosity about their potential stories.
Legacy and Approval from Legends
The film received approval from both Ridley Scott and James Cameron, a significant badge of honor for Álvarez. This endorsement aligns with Álvarez’s respect for the original material and his effort to remain faithful to its legacy.
Cameron’s innovative approach in Aliens, where he introduced new elements such as the Alien Queen, continues to inspire new narratives within the franchise.
A Fresh Face in Cailee Spaeny
Cailee Spaeny stars as Rain Carradine, marking her own significant entry into this legendary universe. Spaeny highlights Sigourney Weaver’s iconic role:
What was so great about what Sigourney did, it was incredible; it holds such an iconic space in cinematic history…
Spaeny’s portrayal might resonate with fans of Weaver’s Ripley while bringing something unique to a younger, less experienced character. Rain is desperate for a fresh start and makes a perilous decision to join a crew scavenging a derelict space station, only to face unimaginable horrors.
A Tight Timeline Between Two Classics
Alien: Romulus is set roughly 20 years after Scott’s Alien and 37 years before Cameron’s Aliens. This timeline allows Álvarez to delve into unexplored territory within the franchise while maintaining continuity.
Casting such a film brings challenges and opportunities alike. However, Álvarez ensures that his choice aligns well with creating new realms within the existing mythology.
