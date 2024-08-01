Exploring the Science Behind the Twister Movie Sequel

Twisters, the much-anticipated sequel to the 1996 film Twister, brings back the intense thrill of chasing tornadoes. But how accurate is its portrayal of tornado science? To answer this, we delved into the expertise of Kevin Kelleher and Sean Waugh, who consulted on the film to ensure its realism.

Formation of Tornadoes

One thing all tornadoes have in common is their formation cycle. A tornado typically goes through four stages: development, maturity, shrinkage, and decay. This lifecycle is well-reflected in Twisters.

However, Kevin Kelleher noted: Even after 30 years from the first movie to now, we really don’t know exactly how tornadoes form. The movie attempts to show this complex process but takes some creative liberties.

Intensity and Duration

Tornadoes vary greatly in intensity and duration. The rarest but most violent ones, like EF-4 and EF-5 tornadoes, can pack winds of over 200 mph and last for more than an hour. These are often depicted in disaster films, including Twisters.

It’s worth noting that nearly one-third of twisters fall into the EF-2 or EF-3 categories with wind speeds up to 165 mph and can stay grounded for over 20 minutes.

Tornado Detection Technology

The movie does a commendable job of showing the advancements in Doppler radar technology and other detection systems that have improved tornado warning times significantly. For example, in one real event, there was a 26-minute lead time for warnings thanks to Doppler radar.

The Role of Consultants

The production of Twisters enlisted experts like Kevin Kelleher, who worked on the original film, and Sean Waugh from the National Severe Storm Laboratory (NSSL). Their input was vital to ensuring scenes were both thrilling and scientifically plausible.

Unpredictability of Twisters

Tornadoes remain highly unpredictable despite technological advances. As Waugh explains: While tornado prediction has improved, twisters can still spin up without warning. The importance of readiness and rapid alert systems is crucial for minimizing tragic outcomes.

