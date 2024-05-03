Exploring the Filming Locations of Chicago P.D. with Production Designer Gregory Van Horn

Unveiling the Authentic Chicagoland of Chicago P.D.
The bustling city of Chicago not only provides the backdrop but also plays a pivotal role in NBC’s hit series Chicago P.D. With its gritty scenes and tense moments encapsulated perfectly within the authentic environments, it’s easy to wonder where exactly these segments come to life. Gregory Van Horn, the production designer, shares his thrilling experiences and challenges crafting these sets.
Behind the Scenes in Cinespace Studios
Giving an insider’s look into where the magic happens, Van Horn reveals that Cinespace Studios serves as a central hub for filming Chicago P.D. This venue is favorably chosen for its versatility and expansive facilities allowing for diverse setup possibilities. As Van Horn expresses enthusiastically,
I enjoy the challenge of designing sets that reflect the essence of each show, especially Chicago P.D. where grit and authenticity are essential elements.
The Transformation of Familiar Locales
While much of the action unfolds within the studio, occasional scenes are shot at recognizable Chicago landmarks. These include what was once Lotties Pub, which had been transformed on-screen yet due to production needs moved towards more controllable stage settings. The intelligence set, known for its elaborate construction, is a key example. This allows Chicago P.D. to create elaborate setups showcasing a riveting cinematic experience.
What Enthralls Gregory Van Horn: Set Designing from Script to Screen
Fueling his passion for set design, Van Horn elucidates his process:
We get to design a lot of the stuff that is Chicago P.D., that’s super fun. Every time we get a script, I read it about three times looking for new information, so we can tailor the sets towards that. This meticulous attention to detail ensures that each episode feels fresh and immersive, providing viewers with a true-to-life portrayal of every narrative twist.
Capturing Chicago’s Essence on Screen
Every set piece and location selected by Van Horn is meant to breathe life into the gripping tales of law enforcement depicted in Chicago P.D.. His dedication to capturing the city’s essence through engaging visuals and realistic environments enhances the overall impact of each episode. Reflecting on his accomplishments, he proudly notes,
They came out the way I would have hoped they would, they just came out beautifully in person!
The continual evolution of set design, particularly through shows like Chicago P.D., underscores a dynamic approach to television production that keeps both crew and audience on their toes—an urban canvas painted with stories of heroism and heartache right here in Chicago.