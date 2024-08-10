Exploring the Emotional Journey of It Ends With Us and Its Characters

by

By Alex, a film critic exploring the ins and outs of cinematic storytelling and pop culture trends.

It Ends With Us, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, bears a strong resemblance to the glossy yet gritty world of Lifetime movies. Helmed by Justin Baldoni, who also portrays neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, the movie attempts to balance emotional depth with accessible drama.

From the start, we follow Lily Bloom, portrayed by Blake Lively, who is torn between her past love Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) and her current relationship with Ryle. As an adult florist in Boston, Lily grapples with memories and present complexities. The narrative is propelled by intense scenes and a dramatic plot that keeps it faithful to Hoover’s fans.

The film’s backdrop, much like its literary source, juxtaposes idyllic and turbulent relationships. Lily’s encounters with Atlas, a now-struggling chef who was once her teenage love, clash against her life with Ryle, accentuating the chaos.

Baldoni’s Dual Role

You’re gonna have to ask me in a little while. We’re gonna take a vacation after this, I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think. Baldoni has expressed mixed feelings about directing a sequel, hinting at possibly passing the mantle to Lively. His dual role in this production — both behind and in front of the camera — adds an intriguing layer to the series’ future.

Sklenar’s Romantic Arc

Atlas Corrigan is more than just Lily’s past; he represents unresolved emotions and complications. The triangle between Lily, Atlas, and Ryle is pivotal.

Sklenar sheds light on how love plays a crucial part in his approach: I think every single day, the kind of person that I am, you want to put a bit of love out there. His portrayal punctuates Atlas’s gentle nature amid chaos.

Lily’s Dual Timelines

Lily’s journey unfolds across two timelines. In her teenage years, played by Isabela Ferrer, we see her escape from a violent father and rediscover young love with Atlas. The adult timeline brings out varying depths of her character through contrasting relationships.

A Familiar Love Story Formula

The genre isn’t unexplored territory. Drawing parallels to classics like The Notebook, this film continues the tradition where characters struggle between socioeconomic differences and intricate personal histories. Just like Allie and Noah from Nicholas Sparks’ tale, Lily must navigate her heart between stability and passion.

An Economic Success?

Despite its layered storylines and emotionally charged plot points, It Ends With Us manages production on a modest budget.The film only cost $25 million to produce, suggesting potential economic gain if it strikes a chord with audiences at the box office.

A Glimpse Ahead

You’re gonna have to ask me in a little while. We’re gonna take a vacation after this, I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think. Future holds promise and questions about sequel directions or even potential shifts in creative hands.

