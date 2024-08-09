Exploring the Double Lives and Unraveled Mysteries in ‘Evil’ Season 4 Episode 12

We had a feeling that Leland’s (Michael Emerson) trial would go his way. Evil couldn’t end with it being the legal system that took him down, after all, but we didn’t quite expect the twist that brings it to a close.

Unexpected Testimonies

First, Boggs (Kurt Fuller) takes the stand as Leland’s psychiatrist, and Kristen (Katja Herbers) watches in surprise. When Boggs hesitates to give his professional opinion of the defendant, his lawyer Henry (John Carroll Lynch), appearing as a demon to the psychiatrist, leans in close. Boggs says he suffers from schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder, which have rendered him so ill that he can’t realize the criminality of his actions. But Boggs doesn’t stop there. He claims that Leland is a considerable threat to public safety and should be locked away in a maximum-security mental psychiatric facility for life.

Sister Andrea Intervenes

Henry then puts Leland on the stand to explain his actions. During his testimony, Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) walks into court, sniffs out the demon in Henry, and tells him she sees him and he’s lost the element of surprise. On her way out, she alerts Kristen that he’s the evil coming to New York.

The Defense’s Challenges

When it’s Kristen’s turn to testify, she lays out evidence of Leland’s nefarius actions. She presents photos, restraining orders, and even Leland’s termination letter from the Catholic church after multiple allegations surfaced. Henry tries to call her unhinged and hysterical, but Judge Jeter (Richard Kind) steps in.

The Surprise Witness

When the prosecution says their last witness is being transported from county lockup, Leland realizes they have Leslie. Before testifying, Leslie is taken into chambers by Judge Jeter. He asks if she is being intimidated in court, and she admits to knowing what Leland is capable of. This revelation leads Judge Jeter to take drastic action.

The Unforeseen Twist

In a shocking turn of events, Judge Jeter dismisses the case with the prosecution’s witness now a no-show. Henry then explains to Leland that everyone has a price on their soul. Meanwhile, Kristen considers starting her own practice as the church is shutting down the assessors’ program.

A Glimpse into Another Life

Through one of their last cases together, Kristen, David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) get glimpses at “what-if” versions of themselves on Find My Doppel. This alternative exploration leaves them reflective about their current paths versus these hypothetical selves.

David’s Confession

Mired in introspection, David admits to Sister Andrea that he’s never been more lost. Their moment turns poignant when they play piano together, bringing an unspoken understanding with each chord.

