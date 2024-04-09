Exploring the Devious Beauty of Netflix’s ‘Ripley’ Through Its Cinematography

Netflix’s adaptation of ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ is a visual feast that seduces viewers with its intricate cinematography. The series, directed by Steven Zaillian, is a masterclass in high-contrast, film-noir style that sets it apart from previous adaptations. With Andrew Scott at the helm as Tom Ripley, the show takes us on a suspenseful journey through a beautifully sinister Italy, captured in radiant black-and-white.
Andrew Scotts Sinister Energy
Andrew Scott, known for his roles in ‘Sherlock’ and ‘Fleabag’, delivers a performance in ‘Ripley’ that is both captivating and chilling. His portrayal of Tom Ripley is underlined by a
The great Andrew Scott brings a hum of sinister energy to the role of Tom Ripley, in a psychological thriller full of suspense from the start.
Shadows and Light in Storytelling
The use of lighting and shadows plays a crucial role in the storytelling of ‘Ripley’. Director Zaillian’s approach to cinematography is deeply intentional, often placing characters, especially Tom, in half light to reflect their complex nature.
I was often, as you know, trying to put people in half light, and him in particular.
Zaillians Visionary Direction
Steven Zaillian’s vision for ‘Ripley’ was clear from the start. He aimed for a distinct film-noir aesthetic, avoiding anything too familiar or picturesque.
I knew from the beginning that I wanted to have this high contrast film-noir style, he explained. His direction ensures that every frame conveys the psychological depth of the narrative.
Atrani The Perfect Backdrop
The search for authentic locations led Zaillian and production designer David Gropman to Atrani, which perfectly captured the essence of 1960s Italy for ‘Ripley’.
For several months, David Gropman and I […] drove the length of the Amalfi Coast, from Salerno to Sorrento, looking for the town we imagined Dickie Greenleaf settled in. Their dedication to location scouting paid off immensely.
Inspired by Classic Cinema
Zaillian’s inspiration for ‘Ripley’ stems from classic cinema. The black-and-white presentation nods to film noir and Italian neorealism, evoking works between Fellini’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ and Antonioni’s great trilogy. The visual storytelling meticulously balances tone and composition.
The Artistry Behind Ripleys Cinematography
Cinematographer Robert Elswit brought his expertise to the project, crafting shots that highlight Andrew Scott’s expressive face with innovative lighting setups.
Andrew has such an expressive face. It dominates the series in a way. This attention to detail enhances the enigmatic aura surrounding Tom Ripley’s character.
With its streaming debut on April 7th, 2024, ‘Ripley’ stands as a testament to Netflix’s commitment to bold and artistic storytelling that engages viewers on multiple levels. The series not only entertains but also invites us to appreciate the meticulous craftsmanship behind its stunning cinematography.