Exploring Alien Romulus A Bridge Between Iconic Alien Films

Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Ellen Ripley in the ‘Alien’ franchise stands out as a defining moment in film history.
She said: “They made Ripley a woman, without making her this helpless creature. Because I think I was very lucky. These were men who were creating this woman character, but they liked and respected strong women.” This speaks to the strength and resilience that Ripley embodied and continues to inspire.
An Interquel Bridging Two Eras
Director Fede Alvarez’s intention with ‘Alien: Romulus’ is ambitious. The film spans the narrative gap between Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic ‘Alien’ and James Cameron’s 1986 sequel ‘Aliens’. By doing so, it promises to connect two iconic films within the franchise seamlessly. Interestingly, Alvarez and Cameron worked closely early on during the writing process to ensure fidelity to the existing mythology. As Alvarez explained, he envisioned what life would be like for teenagers growing up in space colonies when they reached their early 20s.
A Fresh Yet Familiar Heroine
Cailee Spaeny stars as Rain Carradine, a character who evokes the spirit of Ripley while bringing something new to the table. According to Spaeny,
I’m thrilled to be playing Rain Carradine, and to be bringing the action to life in a futuristic space station setting. The young actress’ performance promises to add a different kind of survivor to the series’ legacy.
The Backstory for Romulus
‘Alien: Romulus’ centers around a group of daring young colonizers who find themselves on a decommissioned space station. Their mission turns perilous when they discover that it’s inhabited by beings far from human. This premise provides fertile ground for new types of horror scenarios, aligning with Alvarez’s preference for putting relatable characters in unimaginable situations.
I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is—but when they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f—ing airlock. Alvarez captures an elemental sense of vulnerability combined with defiance, which has always been at the heart of this franchise.
Acknowledged by Giants
An impressive feat for Alvarez’s ‘Romulus’ is its dual endorsement by both Ridley Scott and James Cameron. Gaining approval from these legendary directors ensures that the new film stays true to its roots while exploring uncharted territories within its universe. The story, set roughly 20 years after ‘Alien’ and 37 years before ‘Aliens’, provides new insights into the Alien universe’s timeline.
Familiar Faces, New Horrors
Spaeny’s Rain isn’t just a pale shadow of Ripley; she embodies a unique kind of desperation and survival instinct. Desolate following her parents’ death on Jackson’s Star mining colony, she fervently seeks escape but instead plunges into an unimaginable nightmare filled with Xenomorph horrors.
