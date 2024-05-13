Home
Exploring a Classic Doctor Who Reference with New Possibilities

by
Unraveling the Enigma of Ruby’s Origins

Season 14 of Doctor Who introduces Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby, raising immediate questions with her peculiar abilities. Ruby’s capability to make it snow indoors has puzzled viewers, hinting at her mysterious lineage. As Russell T Davies pointed out, They’re the Daleks. It’s Doctor Who. Nothing weird about using them at all., yet Ruby’s snow-making adds a layer of intrigue to her character.

The Doctor’s altered memories and secretive DNA tests further complicate the narrative, suggesting that there’s more to Ruby than meets the eye. While fan theories speculate about her otherworldly connections, nothing is certain yet.

Mysteries and Theories Abound Around Ruby Sunday

Ruby’s inexplicable powers and the haunting tune of The Carol of the Bells during pivotal scenes indicate a deep, hidden power tied to her birth. Could this be linked to The One Who Waits or another ancient figure in Doctor Who lore? Moreover, with The Christmas special will offer more clues about potential connections between Ruby and Time Lords, fans are left eager for answers.

Discussions are rife concerning whether Ruby could be connected to notable figures like The Toymaker or even a Time Lord herself. Every episode weaves new layers into Ruby’s backstory, with no theory too far-fetched in the ever-expanding universe of Doctor Who.

The Implications of New Allies and Antagonists

A scene-stealer this season has been Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro, whose reaction to Ruby’s powers suggests significant untapped potential within her. Exploring a Classic Doctor Who Reference with New Possibilities Is her presence an indication of a larger threat or a hidden ally?

The ongoing collaboration between Kate Herron, director of Loki, and characters reminiscent of Marvel heroes adds to the richness of storytelling styles that have drawn comparisons with big serial drama hits like Marvel meets Doctor Who—a testament to a dynamic season

.

Ruby’s potential ties to Gallifrey or The Timeless Child remain an enthralling topic.

However, with Russell T Davies steering the narrative ship, we anticipate further exploration into these possibilities that can reshape her identity and her role in the wider Doctor Who cosmos.

