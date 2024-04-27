Home
Explore the Official Bridgerton Inspired Dresses, Tea, Home Goods and More for 2024

Embrace Elegance and Regency Inspiration with the 2024 Bridgerton Collection

Netflix’s beloved series Bridgerton has transcended the screen to inspire a stunning array of merchandise, including dresses, tea, and home goods. This collection, developed in partnership between Netflix and Shondaland, captures the essence of the regal Regency era through meticulously designed products available at major retailers including Williams Sonoma, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and JCPenney.

Sartorial Splendor Directly From the Show’s Costume Designers

The dresses in Season 3 of Bridgerton are inspired by a blend of Georgian architecture and refined floral patterns, reveals the series’ esteemed costume designer. This insight demonstrates a direct connection between the show’s visual storytelling and its line of apparel. The range includes pieces with intricate eyelet embroidery and scalloped hemlines, perfect for everyday wear or special events.

Brewing Delicacies Inspired by The ‘Ton’

The official Bridgerton tea collection offers an immersive sipping experience with flavors like English Rose and Violet, each packaged in regal designs reminiscent of the show’s aesthetic. These teas create a perfect pairing for a themed viewing party or a quiet afternoon.

Luxurious Living with Bridgerton Home Decor

The influence of Bridgerton extends into home decor, with a focus on transforming spaces into a slice of the Regency era. The collection features bedroom and bathroom items that bring sophistication and class to any home interior, reflecting the show’s opulent set designs.

A Regency Experience Beyond the Screen

In May, New York City will witness the transformation of a plaza into a bustling Bridgerton Promenade, offering fans an interactive experience filled with merchandise showcases, photo opportunities, and live entertainment to fully immerse them in the world of Bridgerton. This event highlights how deeply the show influences its merchandise lines and fan activities.

Steve Delikson
