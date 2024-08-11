Explore the Heartwarming Moments in David France’s New Short Film It’s OK

The new short documentary It’s OK delves into the candid experiences of two young brothers at a Drag Story Hour event in North Carolina. This documentary becomes especially significant against the backdrop of mounting regulatory measures on drag performances in several states.
An Intimate Look at Drag Story Hour
A collaboration between MSNBC and The New Yorker Documentary, It’s OK features Leo, 9, and Matteo, 4, immersing themselves in heartwarming activities like playing ‘Shelita Says’—a variant of ‘Simon Says’—with local drag talent Shelita Bonet Hoyle. They also experience Shelita reading The Family Book to children.
David France’s Journey to Capturing the Event
The film is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker David France, known for his impactful works like How to Survive a Plague. France decided to take on this project after witnessing the intensity surrounding protests at a Drag Story Hour in Queens, New York.
Capturing Authentic Children’s Reactions
The team behind It’s OK employed innovative camera and audio techniques to capture the authentic reactions of Leo and Matteo, emphasizing their natural responses rather than eliciting rehearsed reactions. France noted,
We really invested deeply in his experience. We wanted to hear and feel his discomfort if he had it, his joy if he had it, his curiosity.
Tensions and Protests Surrounding Drag Events
The backdrop of this heartwarming story is not without its share of challenges. According to GLAAD, between early 2022 and April 2023, there were over 160 protests targeting drag events.
A Contested Space with Genuine Joy
The filmmakers aimed to convey a sense of the contested yet sacred nature of these spaces through intimate journalism. France elaborated that they neither sought out counterarguments nor aimed to sway opinions; rather, they captured the untouched perspectives of children.
David France’s Cinematic Craftsmanship
A renowned documentary filmmaker, David France has created deeply affecting works such as The Confession, Our Fathers, and Bag of Toys. His work has even inspired critically acclaimed films like the Peabody-winning film Soldier’s Girl.
An Exclusive Premiere You Won’t Want to Miss
The 11-minute documentary will premiere Sunday at 9:45 p.m. ET on MSNBC. Be sure not to miss this eye-opening look at the genuine childhood joy amidst a politically charged environment.
