Explore the Coming-of-Age Adventure in Star Wars Skeleton Crew with Jude Law

The Star Wars universe is expanding once again with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a new Disney+ series starring Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood. Described as a coming-of-age adventure in space, the series has generated buzz for its unique blend of youthful exuberance and classic Star Wars elements.
New Coming of Age Adventure
When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, according to the show’s official synopsis. The series follows these four kids as they attempt to find their way home, encountering both allies and enemies along the way.
Joining Jude Law are talented young actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern).
Joy and Excitement at the Forefront
In an exclusive interview, Jude Law shared his thoughts on what viewers can expect: the
first word that comes to my mind when describing the series is joyful…
It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars. And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There’s a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it, said Law with enthusiasm.
A Unique Star Wars Experience
The series promises to offer something fresh within the beloved Star Wars universe. Law explains that he and his younger co-stars are
all in constant state of confusion and jeopardy and challenge. It’s very much a piece about working together and overcoming fears.
Some interesting details about Jod Na Nawood’s character emerge through Law’s description:
[He] is someone who uses quick thinking, charm, and conversation to get out of all sorts of scenarios.
Tight Bonds on Set
Law speaks highly of his time spent working with child actors:
I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved. Those four in particular who worked with me very closely were just great fun and incredibly professional.
Introduction of SM 33 Droid
Jon Watts revealed that SM 33, a new droid character voiced by Nick Frost, will be introduced in the series. This rusty, cranky droid reluctantly assists the children on their adventures. Watts noted how
fun and absolutely perfect Frost’s contributions are.
The Fun of Hover Bikes
The use of hover bikes adds a layer of excitement to the story, reminiscent of ’80s Spielberg adventures. Watts shared how they were integral for portraying childhood adventure:
The main direction was ‘Stop smiling!’ because they were having so much fun.
Easter Eggs Galore
The show will feature numerous easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans. Jude Law teased some details:
If you look carefully, [we’ve] got some Star Wars tech that dates right back to the original film,. Watts confirms this sentiment by stating,
I mean, even in the first episode, there’s a couple really great references that certain fans will immediately recognize.
