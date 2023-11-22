Explore Each Shah Rukh Khan Hit In Chronological Order

Welcome to a journey through the cinematic milestones of a man who needs no introduction in the world of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan. Known affectionately as ‘King Khan’, his impact on Bollywood is as grand as his filmography. Today, let’s embark on a chronological exploration of his hit films, witnessing the evolution of an actor who has not only captured hearts but has also shaped an era of Indian cinema.
Deewana Sets the Stage for Stardom
Deewana (1992), Shah Rukh Khan’s film debut, was more than just an introduction; it was a declaration of a new star’s arrival in Bollywood. The film told the story of a woman who, after losing her first husband, finds love again with an aspiring musician, played by Khan. His performance was met with acclaim, and the film achieved Blockbuster status. It’s fascinating to look back at this starting point and see how it foreshadowed his ascent in the industry.
The Evergreen Classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Three years later came Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), a film that not only became a sensation but also an evergreen classic in Indian cinema. Portraying Raj, a young man who falls in love during a trip across Europe, Khan captured the essence of romance and tradition. The film’s success was monumental, running uninterruptedly for decades in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre and earning its status as an ‘All Time Blockbuster’.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the King of Romance
In 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films then. The movie showcased Khan’s versatility as he played Rahul, a single father who reconnects with his college best friend. The film sold over 3.5 crore tickets and if adjusted for inflation today, it would have been an over Rs. 600 cr nett grosser. This film solidified Khan’s reign as the king of romance.
The Visual Splendor of Devdas
Devdas (2002), was not only a visual extravaganza but also one of Khan’s most iconic roles. This adaptation was screened at Cannes and won five National Awards and ten Filmfare Awards. At the time of its release, it was the most expensive Bollywood film ever produced, showcasing an opulent cinematic experience that resonated globally.
A Powerful Performance in Chak De India
In Chak De! India (2007), Khan stepped away from his romantic hero image to play a coach leading India’s national women’s hockey team to victory. His portrayal was not just powerful but also inspiring, showing his range as an actor. Vidya Malavade, who co-starred in the film, described him as ‘the most humble actor’ and ‘incredibly patient’.
Addressing Social Issues with My Name Is Khan
My Name Is Khan (2010) stands out not just for Khan’s performance but for its poignant message. Playing Rizvan Khan, a man with Asperger’s syndrome, he delivered a narrative that addressed racial profiling and discrimination post-9/11. The iconic line
My Name is Khan, but I am not a terrorist transcended borders and deeply moved audiences worldwide.
The Blockbuster Appeal of Chennai Express
The 2013 hit Chennai Express combined comedy with action and romance, appealing to a broad audience. It quickly surpassed other Bollywood films to become one of the highest-grossing worldwide at that point. Its international appeal was further bolstered by its release with subtitles in multiple languages.
The Heist Comedy Happy New Year
Happy New Year (2014), although not provided with specific details from our research material, is known to have been one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Its record-breaking opening day collections stood for years, cementing its status as a commercial success.
Raees Showcases Shades of Grey
In Raees (2017), we saw Shah Rukh Khan donning the mantle of an anti-hero with many shades of grey. His portrayal of Raees offered a different dimension to his acting repertoire and added another layer to his diverse career.
The Buzz Around Pathan Marks His Return
Culminating our list is Pathan, set to release in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s four-year hiatus from cinema. This latest spy action flick has already created considerable buzz among fans and critics alike, marking another milestone in his enduring legacy.
In conclusion, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey through these hits not only highlights his contribution to Bollywood but also cements his legacy as a superstar whose work continues to inspire and entertain millions around the globe.
