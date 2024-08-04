Exciting Week in Salem as Missing Faces and New Neighbors Make Waves

Things are heating up in Salem, and if you want to peek into the coming week or catch what you missed last week, we’ve got your spoiler-filled guide for August 5-9.
Monday, August 5
Chad and Jack are set to rescue a familiar face. However, it won’t be Abigail DiMera as expected. Instead, they will find John Black (Drake Hogestyn), making for a surprising turn of events. Meanwhile, Marlena worries about John’s fate. Stephanie, grappling with her pain over Everett, gets emotional support from Kayla.
Tuesday, August 6
Alex’s reunion with Stephanie takes an unexpected twist when they learn they’ll be neighbors again! Paulina questions Jada about who was suspected in Rafe’s stabbing. The tension ramps up as Gabi vents to Stefan and Connie seeks vengeance for Li’s death.
Wednesday, August 7
Brady and Fiona agree to keep a secret between them. Love is in the air as Xander and Sarah tie the knot. Meanwhile, Chad and Jack have another moment of suspense as they catch someone mysterious eavesdropping. Holly confronts Sophia demanding some crucial answers.
Thursday, August 8
Andrew shares his advice with Paul, while Brady catches Tate by complete surprise. Adding more intrigue to their quest, Chad and Jack catch a woman sneaking around during their conversation. Elsewhere in Salem, Holly demands some truth from Sophia.
Friday, August 9
A guilt-ridden Stefan contemplates revealing the truth about Ava to Gabi. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel find themselves in an awkward encounter with Connie. In a heartfelt moment, Jada opens up to Paulina about Everett’s mysterious past. Continuing from her earlier support role, Stephanie helps Alex cope with his emotions regarding Theresa.
